Five Syracuse Women's Lacrosse Players Named Preseason All-Americans
Syracuse women's lacrosse is tied with defending national champion Boston College for the second most USA Lacrosse Magazine Preseason All-Americans. The Orange and the Eagles each have five, just one shy of the North Carolina.
Attack Emily Hawryschuk and defender Sarah Cooper were named to the Preseason All-American First Team. Attack Meaghan Tyrrell and midfielder Sam Swart were second team selections. Making the third team was attack Megan Carney.
The full teams are as follows:
FIRST TEAM
A — Charlotte North, Boston College
A — Jamie Ortega, North Carolina
A — Emily Hawryschuk, Syracuse
A — Lauren Gilbert, Northwestern
M — Ally Mastroianni, North Carolina
M — Sydney Watson, UConn
M — Kasey Choma, Notre Dame
M — Karson Harris, Drexel
D — Sarah Cooper, Syracuse
D — Emma Trenchard, North Carolina
D — Hollie Schleicher, Boston College
D — Ally Palermo, Northwestern
G — Taylor Moreno, North Carolina
SECOND TEAM
A — Livy Rosenzweig, Loyola
A — Meaghan Tyrrell, Syracuse
A — Jenn Medjid, Boston College
A — Ali Baiocco, Stanford
A — Kyla Sears, Princeton
M — Belle Smith, Boston College
M — Andie Aldave, North Carolina
M — Sam Swart, Syracuse
D — Katie Detwiler, Loyola
D — Meghan Ball, Rutgers
D — Annika Meyer, Johns Hopkins
D — Courtney Taylor, Boston College
G — Sarah Reznick, Florida
THIRD TEAM
A — Maddie Jenner, Duke
A — Hannah Leubecker, Maryland
A — Megan Carney, Syracuse
A — Aurora Cordingley, Maryland
M — Paige Petty, Pittsburgh
M — Cassidy Spilis, Rutgers
M — Olivia Dirks, North Carolina
M — Rayna Sabella, Stony Brook
D — Abby Bosco, Maryland
D — Brittney Wright, Richmond
D — Marge Donovan, Princeton
D — Rachel Matey, James Madison
G — Molly Dougherty, James Madison