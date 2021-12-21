Five Syracuse Women's Lacrosse Players Named Preseason All-Americans

Syracuse women's lacrosse is tied with defending national champion Boston College for the second most USA Lacrosse Magazine Preseason All-Americans. The Orange and the Eagles each have five, just one shy of the North Carolina.

Attack Emily Hawryschuk and defender Sarah Cooper were named to the Preseason All-American First Team. Attack Meaghan Tyrrell and midfielder Sam Swart were second team selections. Making the third team was attack Megan Carney.

The full teams are as follows:



FIRST TEAM

A — Charlotte North, Boston College

A — Jamie Ortega, North Carolina

A — Emily Hawryschuk, Syracuse

A — Lauren Gilbert, Northwestern

M — Ally Mastroianni, North Carolina

M — Sydney Watson, UConn

M — Kasey Choma, Notre Dame

M — Karson Harris, Drexel

D — Sarah Cooper, Syracuse

D — Emma Trenchard, North Carolina

D — Hollie Schleicher, Boston College

D — Ally Palermo, Northwestern

G — Taylor Moreno, North Carolina

SECOND TEAM

A — Livy Rosenzweig, Loyola

A — Meaghan Tyrrell, Syracuse

A — Jenn Medjid, Boston College

A — Ali Baiocco, Stanford

A — Kyla Sears, Princeton

M — Belle Smith, Boston College

M — Andie Aldave, North Carolina

M — Sam Swart, Syracuse

D — Katie Detwiler, Loyola

D — Meghan Ball, Rutgers

D — Annika Meyer, Johns Hopkins

D — Courtney Taylor, Boston College

G — Sarah Reznick, Florida

THIRD TEAM

A — Maddie Jenner, Duke

A — Hannah Leubecker, Maryland

A — Megan Carney, Syracuse

A — Aurora Cordingley, Maryland

M — Paige Petty, Pittsburgh

M — Cassidy Spilis, Rutgers

M — Olivia Dirks, North Carolina

M — Rayna Sabella, Stony Brook

D — Abby Bosco, Maryland

D — Brittney Wright, Richmond

D — Marge Donovan, Princeton

D — Rachel Matey, James Madison

G — Molly Dougherty, James Madison