Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Five Syracuse Women's Lacrosse Players Named Preseason All-Americans

    USA Lacrosse Magazine released its preseason All-American teams on Monday
    Author:

    Syracuse women's lacrosse is tied with defending national champion Boston College for the second most USA Lacrosse Magazine Preseason All-Americans. The Orange and the Eagles each have five, just one shy of the North Carolina.

    Attack Emily Hawryschuk and defender Sarah Cooper were named to the Preseason All-American First Team. Attack Meaghan Tyrrell and midfielder Sam Swart were second team selections. Making the third team was attack Megan Carney. 

    The full teams are as follows: 

    FIRST TEAM

    A — Charlotte North, Boston College
    A — Jamie Ortega, North Carolina
    A — Emily Hawryschuk, Syracuse
    A — Lauren Gilbert, Northwestern
    M — Ally Mastroianni, North Carolina
    M — Sydney Watson, UConn
    M — Kasey Choma, Notre Dame
    M — Karson Harris, Drexel
    D — Sarah Cooper, Syracuse
    D — Emma Trenchard, North Carolina
    D — Hollie Schleicher, Boston College
    D — Ally Palermo, Northwestern
    G — Taylor Moreno, North Carolina

    Read More

    SECOND TEAM

    A — Livy Rosenzweig, Loyola
    A — Meaghan Tyrrell, Syracuse
    A — Jenn Medjid, Boston College
    A — Ali Baiocco, Stanford
    A — Kyla Sears, Princeton
    M — Belle Smith, Boston College
    M — Andie Aldave, North Carolina
    M — Sam Swart, Syracuse
    D — Katie Detwiler, Loyola
    D — Meghan Ball, Rutgers
    D — Annika Meyer, Johns Hopkins
    D — Courtney Taylor, Boston College
    G — Sarah Reznick, Florida

    THIRD TEAM

    A — Maddie Jenner, Duke
    A — Hannah Leubecker, Maryland
    A — Megan Carney, Syracuse
    A — Aurora Cordingley, Maryland
    M — Paige Petty, Pittsburgh
    M — Cassidy Spilis, Rutgers
    M — Olivia Dirks, North Carolina
    M — Rayna Sabella, Stony Brook
    D — Abby Bosco, Maryland
    D — Brittney Wright, Richmond
    D — Marge Donovan, Princeton
    D — Rachel Matey, James Madison
    G — Molly Dougherty, James Madison

    Cuse WLax
    Lacrosse

    Five Syracuse Women's Lacrosse Players Named Preseason All-Americans

    1 minute ago
    Cuse helmet
    Recruiting

    Monday Musings: December 20, 2021

    15 hours ago
    Member Exclusive
    Robert Anae 2
    Football

    Syracuse Targeting Two Virginia Coaches for Offensive Coordinator & QB Coach Positions (Report)

    22 hours ago
    Maliq Brown Visit 1
    Basketball

    Syracuse Signee Maliq Brown Named Mercer Invitational Tournament MOP

    Dec 19, 2021
    Stangle
    Recruiting

    Syracuse Lands Long Snapper Ethan Stangle as Preferred Walk-On

    Dec 19, 2021
    Carr 2
    Basketball

    Syracuse Routes UMBC For Sixth Straight Win

    Dec 18, 2021
    Stilianos 1
    Recruiting

    Syracuse Offers Transfer Tight End Steven Stilianos, Who is Planning to Visit in January

    Dec 18, 2021
    Carr
    Basketball

    How to Watch Syracuse vs UMBC

    Dec 18, 2021