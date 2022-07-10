Former Syracuse Players Lead USA Women's Lacrosse to World Championship

USA women's lacrosse beat Canada 11-8 in the gold medal match to capture the 2022 World Championship. It was the fourth consecutive world championship for the United States. The US has won 30 straight world championship matches after finishing this event 8-0. Former Syracuse players played prominent roles for the red, white and blue.

Current Syracuse head coach and former Orange star Kayla Treanor was one of the top goal scorers for the USA while Liz Hogan had four saves in Saturday's final and started all eight games of the championships. One of the top defenders in Syracuse women's lacrosse history, Becca Block, contributed to a stingy USA defense. Current Orange assistant and former Boston College star Kenzie Kent also helped the USA victory.

On the Canadian side, current Syracuse players Maddy Baxter and Bianca Chevarie were key contributors along with former Orange Alie Jimerson.

Treanor led the USA in points with 34 on 20 goals and 14 assists. That earned her a spot on the All World Team. She also became the all-time leading scorer in USA women's lacrosse history during the event.

Treanor was a first year head coach for Syracuse women's lacrosse during the 2022 campaign. She helped lead the Orange to a run to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament.

