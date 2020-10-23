U.S. women's national team head coach Jenny Levy announced this week that 50 players are invited to the tryout for the 2021 U.S. Women's Lacrosse National Team. The tryouts will take place December 4-6.

The championship will be hosted by US Lacrosse and will take place July 7-17 at Townson.

In that list of 50 players are four former Orange: Kayla Treanor, Michelle Tumolo, Becca Block, and Liz Hogan.

At Syracuse, Treanor was undoubtedly one of the most successful Syracuse Women's Lacrosse athletes to graduate from the school, being named as a Tewaaraton Award finalist at Syracuse her sophomore, junior, and senior year. Treanor also joined the U.S. National Team during the 2015-2016 season, so she has experience already being on the team. She also most recently participated in a web series hosted by U.S. Lacrosse called "She Competes." She was selected as one of the panelists for a discussion on diversity and inclusion.

Coming out of high school, Michele Tumolo was the 4th ranked recruit in the nation by Inside Lacrosse. As a freshman, she was named to the 2010-2011 U.S. Lacrosse Women's National team and posted the highest single-season total for points and assists for a freshman in Syracuse lacrosse history. In her sophomore year, she led the team in scoring with 66 points and was named to the ALL-BIG EAST first team. In her junior year, she was named the IWLCA attacker of the year, BIG EAST attack player of the year, and she was a Tewaaraton Trophy finalist. By her senior year, she ranked third on Syracuse's all-time scoring list with 278 points, and second on the career assists list with 137 assists. She also recently released a line of t-shirts called MT35 that promote awareness and inclusion for the LGBTQ community within the sport.

Liz Hogan is one of, if not the best goalie to ever play at Syracuse University. Having graduated in 2011, she is still Syracuse's all-time leader in saves (654) and ground balls (179). Hogan was named to the US National Team in the 2015-16 season. Hogan was also asked to take part in one of the webinars that were part of a larger six-part virtual web series hosted by US Lacrosse. The series, titled She Competes, had the aim of exploring "...some of the issues that impact young girls and women in sports, both as athletes and members of the sports industry," according to Inside Lacrosse. In the web series, Hogan was a panelist for the second webinar of the first night of the series, titled "Keys to Confidence for Female Athletes."

Becca Block is a defensemen who graduated in 2013. In her senior year, she was named the BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year along with being an All-Northeast Region First Team selection. She was also named to the All-BIG EAST First Team and she was an All-Tournament Team selection. In her junior year, she was an IWLCA All-America First Team selection. She was also an All-Northeast Region First Team honoree and unanimous selection to the All-BIG EAST First Team.

The current Orange who was selected to tryout is Emily Hawryschuck. Currently Hawryschuck is a fifth year senior, returning after her fourth year got cut short due to Covid-19. In her junior year, she was IWLCA All-America First Team selection and All-Northeast Region First Team. She was also All-ACC First Team and ACC All-Tournament Team selection. Even in a shortened 2020 season, she still managed to be a Maverick Division I First Team All-American as well as the Inside Lacrosse Clutch Player of the Year. She also made the Tewaaraton Award Watch List.

The Orange players will also be joined at the tryout by Syracuse Women's Lacrosse coach Sydney Pirreca. Pirecca played for the Florida Gators and graduated in 2019. As one of their star midfielders, she was an IWLCA Third-team All-American as well as being named to the Tewaaraton Award Watch List in her junior and senior years. She also earned First-team All-ACC honors her senior year.

The full list of 50 players invited to the tryouts can be viewed here.