Gary Gait, Tucker Dordevic Discuss Syracuse's Offense & 2022 Season

The new Orange coach and captain met with the media before their first practice of 2022.

Gary Gait became the fifth men's lacrosse coach in Syracuse history last June. On Thursday night, he sat down in front of a laptop screen one month away from the Orange's first game against Holy Cross on Feb. 12.

"I'm so fired up," Gait told the media over zoom during his opening statement. "I'm proud to be starting the (2022) season as head coach of my alma mater."

Gait and captain Tucker Dordevic met briefly with the media before the team's first official practice Thursday night. The players reported Wednesday and played at least one scrimmage during the fall against Ohio State.

Gait, regarded as one of the most influential and prolific offensive players to play the game, said the team has a "pretty solid" even-strength offensive set and another that's a work in progress. With his added flair of behind-the-back ball movement and a vibrant playing style, Gait said the Orange will start practicing man-up plays next week.

"The key overall for us on offense is to have good possessions, move the ball, have everyone be a part of the offense, and make sure that when we get second opportunities we take advantage of them," Gait said. "(And) we make the other teams play a lot of defense."

Syracuse brought in Virginia transfer goalie Bobby Gavin this winter. Gait said Gavin adds depth to SU's goalie room and did not name a starter.

Gait said that defensive coordinator Dave Pietramala has implemented a new vocabulary for the defense to communicate with. The Orange conceded an average 17 goals per game over the last five games of the 2021 season, including 18 in their season-ending loss to Georgetown in the NCAA Tournament.

"We got some work to do there and coach Pietramala's on it," Gait said about SU's defense. "They've been working very hard in the fall and we're going to continue that starting tonight. (Pietramala's) going to make sure our defense is better than it was last year."

Syracuse's non-conference slate against Maryland, Johns Hopkins and Cornell will test the Orange defense regularly. SU will play ACC matchups against Virginia, Duke, Notre Dame and North Carolina.

"I think this is the hardest schedule I've had since I've been here," Dordevic said. "I know this is kind of the cliché saying to be the best you gotta beat the best, but that's going to be our schedule and I know all of the guys are really pumped for that."

You gotta beat the best to be the best. Well, are those Gait's expectations in his first season coaching Orange men's lacrosse?

"That’s easy for me," Gait said with a smile. "If you're not in it to win it, you shouldn’t be in it."