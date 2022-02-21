Syracuse Walks Away With Gritty Top-5 Win

Syracuse held off a talented Stony Brook squad 12-11 in a battle of top five teams in the Carrier Dome on Sunday.

Honestly, if you did not get a chance to watch this game, rewind your DVR and check it out. It was as advertised. When fourth ranked Stony Brook rolled into the Dome, so did a slew of their fans. They were LOUD, and it made a huge difference to open up the game.

Stony Brook scored within the first minute of action, as Ellie Masera put her first of four goals away on the day. The two teams went back and forth for the whole Quarter, but the Seawolves really seemed to be the dominant side for the first 13 minutes, and then the Tyrrell’s happened. They’re inevitable at this point.

Meaghan got on the board with 49 seconds to go, then Emma gave Syracuse the 3-2 lead with two seconds left.

You could tell how big of a boost it proved to be for the Orange, as they opened the 2nd Quarter with two unanswered goals. Kayla Treanor said they practice for moments like that,

“We talked about continuing to push it with time on the clock. Those are big moments and they did a fine job executing on that,” Treanor said

But Stony Brook definitely didn’t lie down. They responded and made it very competitive heading into the locker room, only down one.

To say this was a game of momentum would be the understatement of the year. Midway through the 3rd, Stony Brook scored three unanswered in 61 seconds and grabbed the lead. Coach Traenor needed a timeout.

After that little regroup, the Orange scored four straight and went up 12-9 heading into the 4th,

“We made adjustments on the offense, defense, and draw circle. We knew we needed to change some things, we responded to it well, and it definitely put a lot of life back into us. They’re really great out of timeouts,” Treanor said.

The Seawolves scored two in the 4th and had some momentum. Even an overturned Syracuse goal made things really interesting down the stretch and gave Stony Brook a lifeline, but it didn’t matter in the end.

This was a story of resilience and fighting back via a full team effort, which is something Treanor is proud of.

“This group of girls are really composed and they aren’t afraid of the moment. They were able to finish the game through all that chaos,” Trenor said.

So, the Orange stay undefeated, and squeeze out their most important win of the season against a top opponent. Up next, they’ll travel to South Bend for their first road action of the season when they take on #12 Notre Dame.

