How to Watch Joint Men's and Women's Lacrosse NCAA Tournament Selection Show

Show: Men's and women's lacrosse NCAA Tournament selection show

TV/Stream: ESPNU/Watch ESPN

Time: 9:00 p.m. Eastern.

Broadcast: Chris Cotter will host. Analysts include Paul Carcaterra, Quint Kessenich, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch and Jay Alter.

First Tournament in Two Years: The 2020 tournaments were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The defending champions from 2019 are Maryland (women's) and Virginia (men's).

Syracuse Men's Chances/Format: There are eight at large bids up for grabs in the men's NCAA Tournament. Syracuse is one of several schools vying for one of them. The teams the Orange is facing to get in are Loyola, Army, Rutgers, Virginia, Navy and Delaware. Syracuse should be ahead of that entire group outside of Army despite its 7-5 record. Syracuse is a top five team in the RPI, has two big wins over Virginia. Syracuse should be in, but you never know where there is a committee making the selection.

Men's Bracket: The committee will seed the top eight teams and then assign the unseeded teams based on geography. There are 16 total teams in the men's tournament.

Syracuse Women's Chances: Syracuse has been one of the best teams in the country all season. The question is not whether Syracuse gets in, but rather what its seed will be. Syracuse will be in the discussion for the two seed, with undefeated North Carolina (who beat Syracuse in the ACC Tournament Title Game) a lock to get the top overall seed. The team Syracuse is battling for the two seed is Northwestern, who is also undefeated. While Syracuse has three losses, the Orange is second in RPI while Northwestern is sixth. That is because Northwestern's strength of schedule is 67th while Syracuse's is second. The Wildcats have not faced a top 20 team all season while the Orange is 7-3 against such opponents, with each of the three losses to top five teams including two to North Carolina.

Women's Bracket: Similar to the men, the committee seeds the top eight teams. Dissimilar is the fact that 29 teams will make the women's field. The top three seeds receive a bye into the second round.