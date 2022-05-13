How to Watch Syracuse vs Fairfield in NCAA Tournament

Matchup: #5 Syracuse (13-5) vs Fairfield (13-6) - NCAA Tournament First Round

Location: Sherrard Field (Princeton, NJ)

Time: 4:00pm Eastern - Saturday, April 9th.

Television: ESPN+

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: WJPZ 89.1 FM locally

Winner Faces: Winner of UMass vs Princeton

Series History: Syracuse owns a 3-0 series advantage and none of the three have been particularly close. This will be the first meeting since the Orange topped the Stags 17-3 in the Dome in 2000. The previous two matchups were in Fairfield in 1998 and 1999. Syracuse won those games 19-7 and 14-3, respectively.

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse is coming off of back to back losses following a 15-13 setback at Boston College and a surprising 18-14 ACC Tournament loss to Virginia. Emma Tyrrell, Emma Ward and Sierra Cockerille have all been lost for the season due to injury. Meaghan Tyrrell, however, has enjoyed one of the best seasons in program history with 99 points on 67 goals and 32 assists. That led to Tyrrell being named one of five Tewaaraton Award finalists.

Fairfield Coming In: Fairfield has a 13-6 record with losses to Connecticut, Hofstra, Denver, Siena, Monmouth and Niagara. The Stags won the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament. Fairfield is led by Elizabeth Talluto, who leads the team with 67 points and 47 goals. This despite not starting a single game all season. Kelly Horning, Libby Rowe and Ellie Grefenstette all have over 50 points on the season for a Fairfield squad that averages over 14 goals per game. In net, the Stags have used three goalies this season. Casey Collins has the most starts on the season, but gave way to Olivia Conquest in the MAAC Tournament. Collins has a 40.5% save percentage, while Conquest has a 43.4% save percentage.

