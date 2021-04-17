How to Watch Syracuse vs North Carolina

Matchup: #9 Syracuse (5-3, 1-2) vs #5 North Carolina (8-2, 1-2)

Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, N.Y.)

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, April 17th.

Television/Stream: ACC Network (Watch ESPN, Hulu Live, Sling, YouTubeTV)

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 18-9. The most recent game was in 2019 at North Carolina, with the Tar Heels winning 11-10. Six of the previous seven games were Syracuse wins, though two were in overtime. Of the previous 10 games, nine were decided by three goals or less.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse started the season with an 18-11 loss to Army despite starting the game up 6-1. The Orange won four straight after that, including an impressive 20-10 victory over Virginia. After starting the season 4-1, Syracuse lost back to back games to Duke and Notre Dame before bouncing back against Albany. The game against North Carolina will be the first men's lacrosse game at the Dome with fans from the general public in attendance.

North Carolina Coming In: North Carolina started the season 8-0 but has lost back to back games against Duke and Virginia. Both were close games as Duke won in overtime and Virginia by two goals. The Tar Heels are led by attackman Chris Gray, who has a team high 35 goals and 25 assists. Goalie Collin Krieg is giving up 10.72 goals per game and has a save percentage of 51.9%.