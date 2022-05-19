How to Watch Syracuse at Northwestern

Matchup: #5 Syracuse (15-5) at #4 Northwestern (15-4) - NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals

Location: Martin Stadium (Evanston, IL)

Time: 5:00pm Eastern - Thursday, May 19th.

Television: ESPNU

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: WJPZ 89.1 FM locally

Live Stats: LINK

Winner Faces: Advances to the Final Four to face winner of North Carolina vs Stony Brook

Series History: Northwestern leads the all-time series 15-7, including holding a 9-1 advantage at Northwestern. In the most recent meeting, the Wildcats rallied from a multiple goal deficit in the final minutes to send the game into overtime. Northwestern would score the game winner in the extra frame for a 16-15 victory.

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse bounced back after two straight losses to beat Fairfield 12-11 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Olivia Adams scored five goals to lead the Orange. Tewaaraton Award Finalist Meaghan Tyrrell would score five goals of her own in Syracuse's 13-9 win over Princeton in the second round.

Northwestern Coming In: The Wildcats blew out Central Michigan 22-7 and held off Michigan 15-12 to advance to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament. Northwestern is led by Lauren Gilbert, who leads the team with 70 goals and 95 points. Erin Coykendall leads the team in assists with 34 to go along with 42 goals for a total of 76 points. Goalie Madison Doucette is saving 41% of shots against her and is allowing nearly 12 goals per game.

