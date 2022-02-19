Skip to main content

How to Watch #3 Syracuse vs #4 Stony Brook

Television, live stream, series history and more was the Orange hosts the Seawolves.

Matchup: #3 Syracuse (2-0) vs #4 Stony Brook (0-0)

Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, N.Y.)

Time: 4:00pm Eastern - Sunday, February 20th.

Television: ACC Network Xtra

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: WJPZ 89.1 FM

Live Stats: LINK

Read More

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 3-1. The Orange won the most recent meeting 16-6 last season. That victory avenged a 17-16 Stony Brook triumph the year before. 

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse is coming off of a season on which it advanced to the National Championship game before falling to Boston College. This despite losing multiple stars to injury. Returning are players such as Meaghan Tyrrell and Emma Tyrrell who stepped up when Emily Hawryschuk and Megan Carney went down with season ending injuries. Now Hawryschuk and Carney are back and expectations are high for the Orange. New head coach Kayla Treanor takes over for Gary Gait, hoping to help Syracuse win the program's first national title. The biggest question mark is in goal, where Syracuse has to replace all-time saves leader Asa Goldstock. The season started on a positive note with a 12-9 win over #13 Stanford and 23-6 victory over Binghamton. 

Stony Brook Coming In: This is the season opener for the Seawolves. Last season, Stony Brook was 16-3 and lost to top seeded North Carolina just one game short of the Final Four. 

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

Carney 3
Lacrosse

How to Watch #3 Syracuse vs #4 Stony Brook

By Mike McAllister
1 minute ago
Dordevic
Lacrosse

How to Watch #9 Syracuse vs #1 Maryland

By Mike McAllister
28 minutes ago
Read
Basketball

Virginia Tech Dominates Syracuse

By Teagan Brown
1 hour ago
Track
Track & Field

Syracuse Track & Field Ranking Update

By Shannon Imbornoni
3 hours ago
McKoy 1
Recruiting

Garden State Wide Receiver Donovan McKoy Staying in Contact With Syracuse

By Mike McAllister
5 hours ago
Sheppard 2
Recruiting

Ajani Sheppard Looking to Showcase Talents to Syracuse in April

By Mike McAllister
10 hours ago
Game 1
Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse vs Boston College

By Mike McAllister
17 hours ago
Jimmy B
Basketball

Jimmy Boeheim Named One of Five CoSIDA Academic All District 1 Players

By Mike McAllister
23 hours ago