How to Watch #5 Syracuse vs Temple

Matchup: #5 Syracuse (7-2) vs Temple (7-3)

Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, N.Y.)

Time: 4:30pm Eastern - Saturday, March 26th.

Television: ACC Network Xtra

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: WJPZ 89.1 FM

Live Stats: LINK

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse is coming off of a season on which it advanced to the National Championship game before falling to Boston College. This despite losing multiple stars to injury. Returning are players such as Meaghan Tyrrell and Emma Tyrrell who stepped up when Emily Hawryschuk and Megan Carney went down with season ending injuries. Now Hawryschuk and Carney are back and expectations are high for the Orange. New head coach Kayla Treanor takes over for Gary Gait, hoping to help Syracuse win the program's first national title. The biggest question mark is in goal, where Syracuse has to replace all-time saves leader Asa Goldstock. The season started on a positive note with four straight wins, three against ranked opponents. The Orange has suffered setbacks at Northwestern and at Duke, but has won three of its last four.

Temple Coming In: Temple's three losses were to Princeton, Rutgers and Delaware, all in close games. The Owls are led by Belle Mastropietro, who has a team high 44 points. She is second on the team in goals with 32. Leading the team in goals is Quinn Nicolai with 33. Mackenzie Roth has a team high 23 assists. Goalie Annie Carroll saves 42.5% of the shots against her.

