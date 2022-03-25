Skip to main content

How to Watch #5 Syracuse vs Temple

Television, live stream and more as the Orange hosts the Owls.

Matchup: #5 Syracuse (7-2) vs Temple (7-3)

Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, N.Y.)

Time: 4:30pm Eastern - Saturday, March 26th.

Television: ACC Network Xtra

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: WJPZ 89.1 FM

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Live Stats: LINK

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse is coming off of a season on which it advanced to the National Championship game before falling to Boston College. This despite losing multiple stars to injury. Returning are players such as Meaghan Tyrrell and Emma Tyrrell who stepped up when Emily Hawryschuk and Megan Carney went down with season ending injuries. Now Hawryschuk and Carney are back and expectations are high for the Orange. New head coach Kayla Treanor takes over for Gary Gait, hoping to help Syracuse win the program's first national title. The biggest question mark is in goal, where Syracuse has to replace all-time saves leader Asa Goldstock. The season started on a positive note with four straight wins, three against ranked opponents. The Orange has suffered setbacks at Northwestern and at Duke, but has won three of its last four. 

Temple Coming In: Temple's three losses were to Princeton, Rutgers and Delaware, all in close games. The Owls are led by Belle Mastropietro, who has a team high 44 points. She is second on the team in goals with 32. Leading the team in goals is Quinn Nicolai with 33. Mackenzie Roth has a team high 23 assists. Goalie Annie Carroll saves 42.5% of the shots against her. 

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

Tyrrell 6
Lacrosse

How to Watch #5 Syracuse vs Temple

By Mike McAllister11 seconds ago
Manning
Recruiting

Hasson Manning Reschedules Syracuse Visit

By Mike McAllister6 hours ago
Phaup 2
Lacrosse

How to Watch Syracuse vs #10 Duke

By Mike McAllister6 hours ago
Edwards
Basketball

Jesse Edwards to Return to Syracuse Next Season (Report)

By Mike McAllister18 hours ago
Maliq Brown Visit 1
Recruiting

Maliq Brown Named VISAA D2 Player of the Year

By Mike McAllisterMar 24, 2022
Dome Basketball
Basketball

Proof of Vaccination, Negative COVID Test, No Longer Required For Entrance to Carrier Dome

By Mike McAllisterMar 23, 2022
Flanagan
Hockey

Paul Flanagan Announces Retirement

By Mike McAllisterMar 23, 2022
Carr
Basketball

Christianna Carr Enters Transfer Portal

By Mike McAllisterMar 23, 2022