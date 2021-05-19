Syracuse Lax Commit Joey Spallina Sets County Record

Syracuse lacrosse commit and the number one player in the 2022 recruiting class Joey Spallina had quite the performance on Tuesday. It may have been the most impressive performance of his high school career to date, and yet was the first game in which he did not score a single goal. Spallina dished out 13 assists, including 12 in the first half, despite not playing the fourth quarter as he led Mount Sinai to a 16-3 win over Hauppauge. The 13 assists were a school and Suffolk County single-game record.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

“The team we played ran a zone and I just picked it apart,” Spallina said. “Honestly I didn’t think it was even possible. The best part is it was the first game in my high school career I didn’t score a goal. So crazy. But got to give credit to my teammates. They were the ones playing off of me and cutting hard. We really were just playing together and having fun and scoring easy goals. But 12 in the first half was crazy.

“I’m a leader and captain. So for me to have that many assisted goals is huge for our team moving forward and us being a complete offense. Some games teams slide early, sometimes late, so we have to be able to beat teams different ways. My dad (Stony Brook women’s lacrosse head coach Joe Spallina) always told me assists are worth two points, goals worth one.”

Spallina is considered the best player in the 2022 cycle and committed to Syracuse back in September over Loyola, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia and others.

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!

“I always loved Syracuse growing up,” Spallina told AllSyracuse.com after he committed. “It was always a dream of mine to play in the Dome, play for Cuse and wear 22. I always felt really comfortable with the coaching staff and that was something that was very important to me.”

Despite the way Syracuse’s 2021 season ended, with a loss to Georgetown in the NCAA Tournament, Spallina is still bullish on the Orange’s future.

“Think there are some really bright days ahead for Syracuse,” Spallina said. “I really can’t wait to play for coach Desko. Can’t wait to get there, do everything I can to help get Syracuse back into the Final Four.”