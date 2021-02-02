John Desko Previews 2021 Season

Head Coach John Desko Spoke with media via zoom on Tuesday and talked about the upcoming 2021 campaign for the Orange.

Only into their second day of practice Desko explained that the Orange will be behind the opponents they face this season as almost all of their opponents have had two weeks more of practice under their belt. To get the players ready with no preseason scrimmages this season, Desko says they have hit the grown running and are preparing by making each practice more like a game situation.

“Were doing everything we can," Desko said. "Trying to compensate as best we can."

No Schedule questions were answered but two games have been announced via the ACC Network Lacrosse coverage. The Orange will host Army on Sunday, Feb.21st, and Virginia the following Saturday, Feb 27th at home as well. These teams are among those that have been practicing for the last two weeks and coach Desko knows that will put Syracuse at a disadvantage. These programs are talented and provide difficult matchups under normal circumstances. The extra practice makes those opponents even more difficult.

Coach Desko also addressed the Transfer questions about fifth-year attackman Stephen Rehfuss, reiterating that he will be suiting up for the Orange in 2021.

“Some things happened here at the university and he was waiting to see how that planned out," Desko said. "He wanted to see his other options."

Coach Desko also stated that all players on the roster will be available this season with no one opting out.

With one of the most talented veteran rosters the Orange have had in recent years, Desko has been impressed by the newcomers. Attackman Liam Ferris, Jack Savage at the faceoff position, and Caelin Lewis at the midfield position are all freshmen to keep an eye on this season. Coach Desko added that the leadership and team chemistry has been good and the guys are excited to get back on the field, especially with how it was left last march.

No Schedule has been released yet but should be within the next few weeks.