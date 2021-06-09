John Desko Holds Retirement Press Conference

News broke Monday afternoon that hall of fame coach John Desko had announced his retirement after 23 years as head coach for Syracuse men's lacrosse and 46 years in totality (player, assistant coach, head coach).

Desko held his retirement press conference Tuesday afternoon, speaking in front of the media at the Carrier Dome for likely the final time. As storied a career as you'll see in collegiate sports, Desko was a member of each of Syracuse's 11 national title teams as either a player, assistant or head coach. Desko dedicated his life to the Orange, making it easy to see why emotions were high from the moment he reached the podium.

"It's hard for me not to shed a tear here," expressed Desko who understandably felt emotional saying goodbye to the place he called home for the past 46 years. With over 500 wins amassed as a player and coach at SU, Desko has been around the block. Yet seeing those who helped him through this long journey had Desko reminiscing to where it all began.

"I was fine today and I stood out there and talked to everybody and all of a sudden it became like my first press conference.“

Between his first press conference as head coach back in 1999, all the way to his final one in 2021, countless individuals have had a positive impact on his career. Desko took time to thank his family as well as certain coaches and staff members for helping him along the way. None though as impactful as his former coach Roy Simmons Jr. As a player and assistant coach under Simmons, Desko expressed great admiration for Simmons Jr. and the impact his entire family had on his career.

“Talk about impacting lives, I don’t know anyone that has impacted more lives than those guys,” said Desko referring to the Simmons family. Desko's emotions really started to show through his interaction with Roy Simmons III who he called up to give a hug in the middle of the press conference. Afterwards, Desko pointed to Simmons III and got choked up praising the unparalleled love Simmons III showed to the team, "there isn’t anybody that loves Syracuse lacrosse more than that guy.”

Desko carried on the winning tradition established by Roy Simmons Sr. and Jr. before him. A career full of accomplishments including five national titles as head coach, and two National Coach of the Year awards, there is a lot to look fondly back on during his tenure. However, what Desko truly appreciated, perhaps more than anything, was coaching his son Tim.

“A lot of guys there sons or daughters will go off to college, you don’t have as much communication, so to see him on a daily basis was special,” said Desko who coached his son Tim Desko from 2009-12. “That was tremendous for me to be a part of his life.”

Coaching his son for four years gave Desko a lot of quality father-son time he may otherwise have missed out on. Now, he'll have all the quality time in the world to spend with his family and loved ones as he sets off for retirement. In his wake, former women's lacrosse head coach Gary Gait now becomes the fifth men's lacrosse coach in school history.

Desko noted the relationship he has developed with Gait. The two have spent many summer nights sitting around the fire and talking about the future of the team.

“I’ve talked with Gary Gait a few times now and he has stressed that he’d like me around the team,” said Desko who then playfully added, “I’d be happy to come to practice and point out what everybody’s doing wrong.”

How much involvement Desko will still have on the team is yet to be seen. No matter what the future holds, Desko will forever be immortalized as an all-time great player, coach and member of the Orange community. Hats off to a legendary 46 year career.