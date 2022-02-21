Katie Rowan Thomson Makes History; Hopes to Spark Change For Women in Sports

As Katie Rowan Thomson saw her iconic #21 jersey hang from the rafters of the Carrier Dome, she knows this moment can spark change on a much deeper topic.

Three of the best collegiate teams in Women’s Lacrosse lined the Carrier Dome turf Sunday, but one of them was not playing. Syracuse and Stony Brook squared off in a top five matchup, but UAlbany was cheering on their Head Coach, Katie Rowan Thomson, as the ‘Cuse Lax legend got her jersey retired before the game.

It was a double header at the Dome, as the men’s team took on top-ranked Maryland. Before that game, Gary Gait had #22 retired and Roy Simmons was inducted into the Ring of Honor. It was a big day for Syracuse Lacrosse, and Rowan Thomson says she couldn’t believe it when she got the call that she would be a part of it.

“I really admire both of them. To be recognized this weekend with both of them, as well as being one of the first females to be recognized in this way is truly an honor,” Rowan Thomson said.

Not only did Rowan Thomson make history as the first Syracuse Women’s Lacrosse player to get her number retired, she was also the second Syracuse women’s athlete to accomplish such a feat. The first being Felisha Legetee-Jack for Women’s Basketball in November.

“I see it as a true celebration of our women's lacrosse program,” Rowan Thomson said.

During Rowan Thomson’s playing career at Syracuse, she broke the all-time record for most points (396) and assists (164) while also tallying 232 goals. She’s won too many accolades to list on this article alone, but the point still stands. Her impact on Syracuse lacrosse and all women’s sports is something to seriously note. She’s a pioneer for women in sports getting recognition at Syracuse University, and she definitely doesn’t want to be the last.

“I'm very humbled to have been considered in this group of phenomenal women. I'm really excited for the future because I hope this is just the beginning of women and female athletes getting recognized in this way. Not only at Syracuse, but across the country and from different institutions,” Rowan Thomson said.

Her impact on the game wasn’t just toward the people that she played with as teammates or even the players she’s coaching at Albany now. Kayla Treanor shaped her own career around Rowan Thomson.

“Katie has always been a huge mentor and role model of mine. She’s the reason I wore 21 in the first place,” Treanor said.

Immediately following the jersey retirement, Rowan Thomson walked over to the current Syracuse players, who were all wearing #21 shooting shirts during warmups, and gave them hugs. This is a player that, to this day, still paves a way for the players to conduct themselves on and off the field.

“She’s left a mark for us to follow and strive to be like,” Meaghan Tyrrell said.

“We’re very big on family here. Even though she’s a rival coach at Albany, she always wants the best for us, so it’s awesome to see her jersey go up there,” Megan Carney said.

And when the players were asked who could be next in the rafters for women’s lacrosse? All three on the podium gave the same exact response.

“Our Head Coach. Coach Treanor, definitely.”