Katie Zaferes Wins Silver in Inaugural Triathlon Mixed Relay

The Syracuse alum picked up her second medal of the Tokyo Olympics

Syracuse alum Katie Zaferes added to her memorable Tokyo Olympics Friday night. Zaferes won the silver medal in the triathlon mixed relay as part of a four person team representing the United States. Great Britain's team took home the gold. It was the first time this event was held in the Olympics.

This was the second medal for Zaferes in the Tokyo games, as she also won bronze in the women's individual triathlon becoming just the third American woman to medal in the event.

More from a Syracuse Athletics press release:

"In the inaugural Olympic race for the mixed relay, Zaferes teamed up with Kevin McDowell, Taylor Knibb and Morgan Pearson teamed up to win the silver medal. Great Britain won gold, while France earned silver.

The Orange alum became third American woman to ever medal in the triathlon at the Olympics earlier this week.

Zaferes is the fifth Orange alumni to win multiple medals in a single Olympics, but first to do so since the 1928 Olympics in Amsterdam. Meyer Prinstein (2x; 1900 Paris – triple jump/long jump, 1904 St. Louis - triple jump/long jump), Charlie Reidpath (1912 Stockholm – 400m/4x400-meter relay), Chet Bowman (1924 Paris – 100m.4x400-meter relay) and Ray Barbuti (1928 Amsterdam – 4x100/4x400-meter relays) are the others to accomplish the feat.

At Syracuse, she was the Orange's first USTFCCCA Northeast Region performer of the Year, earning the honor in cross country in 2009. She won the NCAA Northeast Regional that season and leading the Orange to the team title, the first in program history, and the Orange women's second-ever trip to the NCAA Cross Country Championships. She then went on to be an All-American in the 3000-meter steeplechase for 'Cuse as well.

Zaferes’ two medals, plus Jenna Caira’s bronze with Canada softball brings the medal count for Orange Olympians to three, tying the 2008 Olympics for the most medals in a single games. Syracuse also had Hattie Taylor take fourth for Great Britain in rowing, with Jerami Grant, Kayla Alexander and Justyn Knight still competing or yet to compete."