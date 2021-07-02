Goalie Transfer Kimber Hower Commits to Syracuse

North Carolina goalie transfer Kimber Hower has committed to Syracuse, she announced in an Instagram post on Friday. Hower has two years of eligibility remaining.

“I can’t put into words how fortunate I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so difficult,” Hower said in the post. “Carolina, you gifted me amazing people to call my family for the past three years. For that, I will be forever thankful.

“However, I am excited to say that I will be finishing out my academic and athletic career at Syracuse University. Grateful to see what this new chapter brings.”

Hower appeared in eight games for North Carolina last season as a reserve goalie. She made 20 saves and allowed 15 goals for a save percentage of 57.1%. That includes playing the final 16:48 of UNC’s game at Duke. Hower made two saves in that game and picked up her first career win.

Hower will be one option to replace perhaps the best goalie in Syracuse women’s lacrosse history in Asa Goldstock. Goldstock exhausted her eligibility this past season, and leaves the program as the career leader in saves.

The Syracuse women’s lacrosse program has undergone a lot of change during the offseason. Longtime head coach Gary Gait has transitioned to the head coach of the men’s program, while alum Kayla Treanor is the new head coach of the women’s program. Syracuse advanced to the National Championship game last season, where it fell to Boston College where Treanor was an assistant. She is hoping to lead the Orange to its first National Championship.