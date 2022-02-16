Skip to main content

Meaghan Tyrrell Named USA Lacrosse Magazine National Player of the Week

Syracuse's star had a monster weekend.

Syracuse women's lacrosse star Meaghan Tyrrell was named National Player of the Week by USA Lacrosse Magazine. Tyrrell had 11 goals and three assists as she led the Orange to a 2-0 record. Syracuse topped Stanford 12-9 on Friday. Tyrrell had six goals in that game. Two days later the Orange blew out Binghamton 23-6. She had five goals and three assists in that one. 

Meaghan Tyrrell became a household name last season when she amassed 68 goals and 112 points on her way to becoming a Second Team All-American. When Syracuse lost stars Emily Hawryschuk and Megan Carney for the season with injury, Tyrrell stepped up and became the leader of a team that advanced all the way to the National Championship game. 

Entering the 2022 campaign, expectations were even higher for both Tyrrell and the Orange. She was one of five Syracuse players named to the Tewaaraton Award Watch list. Through two games, she is meeting and perhaps exceeding those lofty expectations. 

Meaghan Tyrrell was a factor as a freshman, then we were robbed of seeing what she could do in 2020 because of the pandemic. In 2021, she completely broke out.

She might be even better this spring.

The senior opened her 2022 season by scoring six times in Syracuse’s 12-9 win over a shorthanded but scrappy Stanford team and then followed by recording five goals and three assists in a 23-6 blowout of Binghamton. Her 14-point weekend earns her USA Lacrosse Magazine Division I Women’s Player of the Week honors.

Tyrrell looked like the go-to player on an offense not short on weapons. Her 11 goals have come on just 14 shots, a testament to her ability as a finisher.

