Megan Carney Named IWLCA Offensive Player of the Week

Syracuse women's lacrosse star Megan Carney was named Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Offensive Player of the Week for her performance in the Orange's win over #4 Stony Brook on Sunday. Carney scored three goals and had four assists on her way to a game-high seven points as the third ranked Orange topped the Seawolves 12-11. You can watch highlights of that game in the video above.

Carney was having a superb 2021 campaign before a late season injury ended it prematurely. After an offseason of rehab, she has started the 2022 season playing at a high level. Through three games, she is second on the team with 14 points.

It is the second straight week a Syracuse player earned national player of the week honors. Meaghan Tyrrell was named USA Lacrosse Magazine's Player of the Week last week.

Next up for Carney and the Orange is the first road test of the season at #17 Notre Dame on Saturday.

More from a press release via Syracuse Athletics:

Carney recorded a team-high seven points to lead No. 3 Syracuse to a 12-11 victory against No. 4 Stony Brook on Sunday. After the Seawolves had taken a 9-8 lead in the third quarter, Carney scored a goal and then assisted on another to spark a 4-0 'Cuse scoring run that gave the Orange the lead for good. She also added two ground balls.



The McKinney, Texas native has 14 points this season and leads the Orange with six assists. Her four assists against Stony Brook were one shy of her career high.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF