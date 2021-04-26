Megan Carney Out for Postseason with ACL Tear

Megan Carney is now the second Orange player to be plagued with a knee injury this season. She has torn her ACL and will be out for Syracuse's post season run.

The first Orange player to get hit with an ACL tear was Emily Hawryschuk, only one game into the season. The silver lining for Hawryschuk is that since the injury happened so early in the season, she will get that season back, and recently announced she is coming back for a sixth year at Syracuse.

Carney, however, will not get that same opportunity since she has been available and eligible to play for the majority of the season. Now down two start attackers, Cuse faces yet another challenge heading into the post season.

Prior to getting injured, Carney racked up 49 goals, 20 assists, and 69 points. She was the team's best assister and one of the best scorers on the team. The good news: Carney is only a junior and will return to play her senior year next year.

That being said, the news is still devastating and couldn't;t come at a worse time. Carney injured her knee injury in the first of two games Cuse has against Boston College. Carney's injury happened in the first game of the double header series on Thursday, a game in which she already had 3 goals on 4 shots. Syracuse would go on to lose that game, their second loss of the season, 13-14.