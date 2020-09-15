No. 1 Recruit Joey Spallina Commits to Syracuse

Earlier, Joey Spallina said that he had narrowed his search for the perfect college down to five: Syracuse, Loyola, North Carolina, Maryland, and Virginia.

That list has been shaved to one, as the number one recruit in the 2022 class chose Syracuse as his final destination. Spallina will be wearing orange for his four collegiate years.

Spallina did show great interest in his top five schools, but ultimately, Syracuse won out because it was his childhood dream to go there, and now he gets to see that dream through.

In an article by Inside Lacrosse, Spallina explained the reason why Syracuse was in his top five:

“From the time I started playing lacrosse, my dream was to play at ‘Cuse and wear No. 22 and carry on the tradition there, which I know is a huge part of things up at Syracuse. Also, I like the staff’s experience a lot — in particular, Coach [Pat] March has been awesome with me, he went through their game film with me and mapped out what they see me doing… The campus was great, I loved the vibe around there and that lacrosse matters so much, but also that there’s good basketball and football.”

Syracuse was the right fit because of the vibe, the athletics, the coaching staff, and more than anything, because it will give Spallina the opportunity to turn his childhood dream into a reality. The attacker will likely be able to shine and start making an impact on the field right away.

Spallina was sought after and given significant offers from over 30 programs, according to Inside Lacrosse.