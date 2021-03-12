Syracuse Men's Lacrosse Cruises Past Stony Brook

The Syracuse University Men’s lacrosse team is ranked 6th in the country for a reason, and they showed that today. In another offensive slugfest, the Orange defeated Stony Brook 17-9. Like the last two games, the Orange did their thing on offense. Defensively the Orange played their best game of the season only allowing nine goals and In the goal, Drake Porter was immaculate once again.

Like most games, this season the offense got going with their backbone, Stephen Rehfuss. Rehfuss had three points in the first quarter and continued to spread the love, he and Dordevic had three goals on the day. It was the freshman though Owen Hiltz who led the way with four goals, Hiltz now has 12 on the season. Scanlan and Curry each had two as well.

Coach Desko believes that Hiltz could have even had more goals on the day but is proud of how the freshman has come along.

“Every week he seems to get better and more confident…he understands the offense and he’s reached a point where he’s telling other players where to be on offense,”

In accordance with the offense it was, Jacob Phaup who won 16/25 face offs that led to many Orange goals and attacks those face-off wins from Phaup generated the Orange attack to create more pressure on Stony Brook defenders.

Defensively the Orange played their best game of the season, only allowing five goals before the starters were taken out. The Orange defenders kept Stony Brook attackers from the inside and did not allow many shots to go off. The Orange defense also did not allow Stony Brook to pass the ball around, the Orange were in favor in the assist category ten to four. This made things easier for Goalie Drake Porter as he was able to see the ball better and continued his successful 2021 campaign in the net with eleven saves.

Coach Desko Praised Porter and Phaup for the Orange success today.

“It was a good day for us today… I thought drake porter was excellent in the first half, along with Jacob Phaup giving us those possessions,” Said Coach Desko.

The Orange look to keep their winning streak alive but it may not be against originally scheduled Hofstra next Saturday, as Hofstra had a positive COVID-19 test within their program. Coach Desko did say that he will get with his staff and the Orange will most likely play a game next weekend if Hofstra is not available.