Orange Take Their Second Straight Win Behind Porter And Rehfuss

In front of fans for the first time since last March, the Orange came away with win number two.

It was all about offense and the goalie in the net today in the carrier dome for the Orange. Syracuse came away with their second straight victory 17-13 over Vermont of the 2021 season to improve to 2-1 for the year. The high offensive production from last week's win over Virginia continued today and paid off for the Orange. Defensively the Orange played well at times and others not, but Porter was able to keep the Orange in check.

The offense was clicking on all cylinders for the Orange. In the first half, Stephen Rehfuss took command with two goals and three beautiful assists and wouldn’t stop there. In today's game, Rehfuss became 10th all-time in assist in program history and ultimately ending the day with six assists. Rehfuss was the backbone for the Orange offense today. Owen Hiltz led in the goal category with four while Chase Scanlan had three goals and a handful of other Orange chipped in a few goals, this was a major part of the great Orange offensive performance. Head Coach John Desko praised Rehfuss for his vision and great performance.

“ He’d been seeing the field very well, he’s quick to understand offenses… he’s a pretty complete player and definitely getting other players in our offense involved," Said Coach Desko.

Defensively the Orange had times where they shined and others where they didn’t and ultimately gave up thirteen goals. Nick DiPietro led the way defensively with five ground balls and Brett Kennedy with four. But the game-changer in today’s win was the stellar performance of Goalie Drake Porter. Porter ended the day with twenty which is the most by any SU goalie since 2007. Porter kept Vermont’s attack in check and made it difficult most times for Vermont to find the net.

“Drake porter really helped our cause with the saves he was making,” Said Coach Desko.

The Orange will look to make it 3-1 on the season as they host seventeenth ranked Stony Brook in the Dome this Friday at 1:00 pm.