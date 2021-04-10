FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosseSI.com
Seven Syracuse Players Named Midseason All-Americans

The Orange women's lacrosse program is among the best in the nation.
Syracuse women's lacrosse had seven players named to as Midseason All-Americans by Inside Lacrosse. The seven players was second in the nation behind North Carolina. 

The following Orange players received recognition: 

First Team All-American: D Sarah Cooper

Second Team All-American: A Megan Carney, A Meaghan Tyrell

Honorable Mention All-American: M Sam Swart, D Kerry Defliese, E Ella Simkins, G Asa Goldstock

Syracuse is currently 7-1 on the season and faces #7 Virginia in the Dome on Saturday. Syracuse leads the all-time series 13-12. The two did not play last season as the scheduled game was on the day the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Orange won both matchups in 2019, including a 16-11 victory in the Dome in which Syracuse never trailed.

Syracuse lost its best player, Emily Hawryschuk, to a season ending injury earlier this year. Despite that, the Orange has been one of the most dominant teams in the nation. Syracuse started the season 6-0 before falling at top ranked North Carolina. The Orange shot out to a 4-1 lead in that one before the Tar Heels went on a massive run to put the game out of reach. Syracuse bounced back with a 15-10 win at Georgetown on Tuesday. 

Head coach Gary Gait has turned the Syracuse women's lacrosse program into one of the best in the nation. The Orange has reached multiple Final Fours under his watch but is still seeking that first National Championship.

