SU Men's Lacrosse Player Stephen Rehfuss Entered the Transfer Portal

According to an Inside Lacrosse article, multiple sources confirm that attackman Stephen Rehfuss has entered the NCAA Transfer portal.

Rehfuss is a transfer from Holy Cross who has played in every game of his career at Syracuse. He has led the team in assists in three consecutive years (2018, 2019, 2020) and he was the 2020 recipient of the Doris Soladay Award, which is Syracuse Athletics' highest honor.

In his 2020 season, he started all five games and finished third nationally with 3.6 assists per game. Losing him will take a toll on Syracuse's offensive end and his shoes will have to be filled quickly.

He entered the portal as a graduate student, and sources tell Inside Lacrosse that he intends to consider a transfer in advance of the 2021 season. That being said, a player can enter the Transfer Portal and subsequently withdraw to stay at his or her current institution, so we haven't lost Rehfuss just yet.

The other thing worth mentioning is that sources tell IL that Rehfuss may not be the only Syracuse player looking to transfer before the start of the 2021 season. Those sources say that the reason players are considering this move is part of "an ongoing disciplinary appeals process resulting from an apparent violation of Covid-19 safety protocols," sources say. Sources say there are at least six other players also in the middle of the appeals process. Most of them are midfielders.

According to US Lacrosse early preseason rankings, Syracuse is ranked at #2 nationally. Losing other key players could mean a tank in the rankings. It also hurts the team's chances of winning a national championship.

This is a story that is developing and will be updated as we receive more information.