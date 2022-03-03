Syracuse Loses Its Third Straight as No. 13 Army Tops Orange

Owen Seebold and Brendan Curry combined for eight goals in the loss.

After opening Gary Gait's first season with an emphatic 28-goal win, the No. 14 Syracuse men's lacrosse team has lost its last three games, all to ranked opponents.

The Orange (1-3) gave away 19 turnovers in a 17-13 loss to No. 13 Army at the Carrier Dome on Wednesday night. Syracuse led 13-11 late in the third quarter, but gave up six straight goals and was held scoreless in the fourth quarter.

Owen Seebold and Brendan Curry led Syracuse with four goals each. No other SU player scored more than once. The Orange finished with just three assists.

Syracuse trailed Army 4-1 early in the first quarter. Brandon Nichtern netted a hat trick within the first 15 minutes and helped the Black Knights to a 5-3 advantage after the first frame.

SU coughed up eight turnovers and struggled to possess the ball on offense in the first quarter. Gait subbed out starting goalie Bobby Gavin, who stopped three shots and allowed five goals, late in the quarter. Harrison Thompson played the rest of the game in cage and stopped eight shots.

The Orange scored the first four goals of the second quarter. Seebold and Curry scored first-half hat tricks and took turns dodging from behind the net and blasting corners on the run.

SU outscored the Black Knights 7-2 in the second quarter but was outshot 50-39 by Army on the night.

The turnover issues that plagued the Orange early in the afternoon returned late in the fourth quarter. Defender Nick Caccamo threw an errant pass into the middle of the field, where Bobby Abshire scooped and scored, taking the lead for the Black Knights.

Abshire scored two more unanswered goals and finished the night with four. Army's Will Coletti took a face-off win to Syracuse's net and opened a 17-13 lead, which held until the final horn.

Syracuse plays Hobart at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Carrier Dome.

