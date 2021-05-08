Hiltz, Seebold Lead Syracuse to Victory in Regular Season Finale

Owen Hiltz tallied seven goals and nine points to lead Syracuse to a 21-14 victory over Robert Morris in the regular season finale. With the win, Syracuse improves to 7-5. The 21 goals were a season high for the Orange.

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!

"I think it was a good win for us coming off a loss a week ago," head coach John Desko said. "To get back out there in the Carrier Dome, get up and down the field and play Robert Morris. Robert Morris does a lot of different things. They really try to create transition, they have two-way midfielders will go from defense to offense and force our offensive middies to play defense.

"I thought what helped our cause a lot today was dominating the face offs between Jakob Phaup and Danny Varello a little bit. Then I thought our wings played very well at times. Jake got it out, there was a loose ball and our wings made some good plays. We got some transition off of it. I think we settled down defensively in the second half."

Owen Seebold had a big day for Syracuse as well, finishing with five goals and two assists. Tucker Dordevic also had a hat trick while Stephen Rehfuss added five points.

It was a high scoring affair right from the start, with 14 combined goals in the first quarter and 24 in the first half. The Syracuse defense settled down, however, allowing only four goals in the second half.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

The game was tight in the first quarter until Syracuse scored two goals in the final 1:26 to take a four goal advantage into the second. Robert Morris would not get closer than three the rest of the night.

Syracuse won 26 of 37 face offs and won ground balls 45 to 30.

With the regular season concluded, the Orange now turns its focus to the NCAA Tournament. The field is set to be announced on Sunday.

"I think the team coming off of today's game is going to feel a lot better about themselves," Desko said. "We'll sit down Sunday evening and see who we are going to play in the playoffs."