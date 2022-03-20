Syracuse Blows Out Virginia Tech to Stay Undefeated in ACC Play

Syracuse women's lacrosse fell behind 2-0 at #24 Virginia Tech Saturday afternoon, but showcased why it is considered a national championship contender after that. The Orange outscored the Hokies 14-1 over the rest of the first quarter and the subsequent two quarters on its way to a 17-5 victory. With the win, Syracuse improves to 7-2 (4-0) while Virginia Tech falls to 7-4 (2-2). Next up for SU is a return home to face Temple in the Carrier Dome on Saturday, March 26th. The Orange closed its three game road trip, all against ranked opponents, 2-1.

It was the Megan and Meaghan show for Syracuse on Saturday as the Hokie defense had no answer for either. Megan Carney had eight points on three goals and five assists while Meaghan Tyrrell contributed seven points on four goals and three assists. Emily Hawryschuk led the Orange with five goals, as many as the entire Virginia Tech team. Hawryschuk moved into third on the Syracuse all-time goal scoring list during the game.

Syracuse was also dominant in draw controls, winning 20 of 26 face-off opportunities, losing only two after the first quarter. That allowed the Orange to play make it take it in order to seize control of the game. Goalie Kimber Hower had four saves on nine Virginia Tech shots.

