Syracuse Demolishes Holy Cross to Start the Gary Gait Era

Syracuse men's lacrosse scored the first 10 goals in Saturday's season-opening 28-5 win over Holy Cross. In Gary Gait's first game coaching, Syracuse tallied its most goals in one game since posting 28 against Hobart in 1994 and two shy of the school record.

Brendan Curry scored four goals in the first quarter alone and finished with six points. Owen Seebold scored five times, and Tucker Dordevic added five more.

University of Virginia transfer Bobby Gavin stopped seven shots in his first start for the Orange (1-0). Holy Cross didn't score until early in the second quarter.

Syracuse took 12 shots on goal in the first 15 minutes. They slung 49 shots in total towards Crusaders' goalies A.J. Fox and Dawson Friers.

Seventeen different SU players scored points, including 11 non-starters. Dave Pietramala's defensive group forced 11 turnovers and helped dig 48 Orange ground balls.

Holy Cross took 26 shots but never threatened Syracuse's lead once trailing by nine after the first quarter. The Orange increased that margin by feeding the crease, shooting on the run, step-down shots and a Dordevic behind-the-back bouncing goal.

Gait replaced Syracuse's starters throughout the second half. By the fourth quarter, the Orange offense played less aggressively but still outscored the Crusaders 3-2.

The Orange men's team lost last year's opener, 18-11, to Army. But Gait, who coached SU's women's team from 2007-2021, is now 15-0 in season openers coaching the Orange.

Syracuse now has a full week to prepare for No. 2 Maryland. The Orange will host the Terrapins next Sunday, February 20th.