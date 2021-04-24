Syracuse Dominates Boston College to Clinch Second Place in ACC

After losing a one goal game to #4 Boston College on Thursday, #3 Syracuse was determined not to let recent history repeat itself. The Orange dominated the Eagles right from the start as it cruised to a 16-7 victory in the Dome Saturday afternoon. With the win, Syracuse improves to 12-2 (8-2), while Boston College drops to the same record. Syracuse gets the two seed in the ACC Tournament as a result of the goal differential tiebreaker.

Syracuse was without Megan Carney in this one, as she was injured in Thursday night's game. Instead of Syracuse's vaunted Megan and Meaghan show, the Orange substituted Emma Tyrrell for Carney to form the Tyrrell and Tyrrell show. Emma set a career high with six goals while sister Meaghan added two of her own. The Tyrrell sisters scored more goals combined (eight) than Boston College (seven).

Freshman Emma Ward added a hat trick as well.

The Orange defense set the tone in this one. After the Eagles scored in the first minute, Syracuse held Boston College scoreless for the next 17 minutes. Syracuse shot out to an 8-1 advantage during that time, and the Eagles would not get closer than five the rest of the game. Star goalie Asa Goldstock finished with nine saves as she thwarted several good looks from the Eagles.

Charlotte North, who led Boston College with 62 goals and 71 points coming in, was held without a point in this one.

As the two seed, Syracuse will play Wednesday, April 28th at 5:00 p.m. against the seven seed Louisville. The Orange swept the Cardinals in Louisville before the two game series against Boston College. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

