Syracuse Dominates Louisville for Fourth Straight Win

Syracuse rattled off 13 straight goals over the final few minutes of the first half and the entire second half in a dominant 19-5 win at #15 Louisville. The #3 Orange lead by just one with 6:39 to go after back to back goals from the Cardinals. But Syracuse went on a four goal streak to end the first half and then shut out Louisville in the second half as the Orange cruised to victory. With the win, Syracuse improved to 10-1 (6-1) while Louisville dropped to 5-8 (1-7).

Next up for Syracuse is a second matchup at Louisville. That game takes place on Sunday and starts at noon eastern.

Syracuse outshot Louisville 32 to 18, including 16 to four in the second half. Only half of Louisville's shots were on goal, while 26 of Syracuse's 32 shots were on goal. As a result, Asa Goldstock only needed to make three saves in total on the afternoon.

The game was the Megan and Meaghan show for Syracuse. Megan Carney and Meaghan Tyrrell each had 10 points, the first time in program history more than player hit the 10 point mark in the same game. The 10 points were a career high for each and tied for the fourth most in a single game at Syracuse. Both had seven goals, which tied for second in a single game in program history. Freshman Emma Ward added three points of her own.