Syracuse Snaps Three-Game Skid, Beats Hobart

No. 14 Syracuse did not lead Hobart by more than three in Sunday night's rendition of the Kraus-Simmons Trophy. Yet the Orange (2-3) snapped a three-game losing streak in an 18-16 win. Tucker Dordevic led Syracuse's offense with five goals and two assists. Brendan Curry scored five times -- his second consecutive game with four or more goals.

The Statesmen threatened late as John Herlihy scored his fourth goal of the game with 36.5 seconds in the fourth quarter to pull Hobart within one. Syracuse defensive midfielder Brandon Aviles scooped up the ensuing faceoff, and SU called a timeout.

Curry hit Hobart's empty net with 12 seconds to play and sealed the game, a move Hobart coach Greg Raymond said the Statesmen committed to knowing Curry's speed. Hobart scored five extra-man goals, the most for the Statesmen in a game since 2008.

But Syracuse played cleanly handling the ball in their defensive zone and moving in offensive sets. The Orange surrendered 16 turnovers, three less than they coughed up against Army on Wednesday.

Syracuse trailed by two goals early in the first quarter but led the rest of the way. Twelve different SU players registered points and nine of the teams' goals were assisted. And though Curry and Dordevic led the offense, five different players scored on Syracuse's eight second-half goals.

Aviles scored one of those, and long-stick midfielder Saam Olexo scored another, his second of the season, in the fourth quarter.

Syracuse won 25 of 38 faceoffs and relied on offensive possessions to prevent Hobart from running through its dominantly left-handed offense. The Statesmen switched to a zone defense in the fourth quarter, similar to the zone Army flipped into on Wednesday.

But the late contributions from players other then Curry and Dordevic helped Syracuse hold off the Statesmen.

Syracuse has not lost in the Kraus-Simmons Trophy game against Hobart since 2013. The Orange will travel to Johns Hopkins then Stony Brook before hosting Duke on March 26th.

