Syracuse Loses Megan Carney, Game to Boston College

Syracuse lost one of its stars and fell to Boston College all in the same game. The first of two matchups between top five teams was a thriller. Boston College held an early first half lead, Syracuse rallied back to take a lead in the second half, and the Eagles pulled ahead in the final minutes to win 14-13 in the Dome on Thursday. The loss drops Syracuse to 11-2 while Boston College improved to 12-1.

Megan Carney, Syracuse's leading goal scorer on the season, suffered an injury in the second half and did not return. The extent of the injury is not yet known, but it did not look good. Carney twisted her knee, was in obvious pain, and when she returned to the sideline her entire leg was heavily wrapped.

Without Carney, #3 Syracuse played inspired lacrosse as it attempted to knock off #4 Boston College for its leader. Trailing 9-7 five minutes into the second half, the Orange scored three straight to take a 10-9 lead with 18 minutes remaining. The two teams went back and forth the rest of the game, with a Sam Swart goal tying it up at 13 with nine minutes remaining.

That is when the defenses tightened up. Despite multiple opportunities, neither side could break the tie until Jenn Medjid found the back of the net with 1:04 to go. That goal would prove to be the game winner.

Charlotte North led Boston College with five goals and six points. Sam Swart, Megan Carney and Emma Ward each score three goals for Syracuse. Boston College turned it over 25 times to just 14 by the Orange, but the Eagles were dominant in draw controls with an 18-10 advantage.

Syracuse and Boston College will play agains on Saturday inside the Dome. The game starts at noon and can be watched on ACC Network Xtra. Our own Samantha Croston will be on the broadcast.