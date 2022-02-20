Syracuse Men's Lacrosse Falls Short against No. 1 Maryland, 14-10

Tucker Dordevic led the Orange with five goals on Sunday.

No. 9 Syracuse men's lacrosse clawed back but fell short to No. 1 Maryland, losing 14-10 at the Carrier Dome on Sunday afternoon.

Tucker Dordevoc led Syracuse's offense, scoring five goals and adding an assist. Maryland's Logan Wisnauskas scored four times, and Jonathan Donville added three goals to UMD's offensive effort.

The Terrapins outshot SU 40-39. Orange goalie Bobby Gavin made 11 saves and played well enough to keep Syracuse in the game. UMD's Logan McNaney stopped 12 Syracuse shots.

The offense that scored 28 goals against Holy Cross, including 19 in the first half – the most in program history, sputtered in the first quarter against Maryland.

While the Terps found success dodging, drawing slides, and feeding step-down shooters, the Orange struggled to possess the ball and open clean looks for its best players.

Lucas Quinn scored his first goal of the season to open Syracuse's scoring early in the second quarter. Tucker Dordevic scored on SU's next possession, cutting the Terrapins' lead to three.

Quinn and Dordevic collected first-half hat tricks and combined for Syracuse's six first-half goals. The Orange trailed Maryland 5-0 early in the second quarter, but they trailed the Terps 7-6 at halftime.

Maryland opened the second half as it did in the first. The Terrapins scored twice to open the third quarter and extended their lead to three.

But Jackson Birtwistle and Mikey Berkman scored their first goals of the game, both in the third quarter's waning moments. The Orange trailed by one heading into the final frame.

There, the Terrapins opened a four-goal lead with more scoring from Wisnauskas and Donville. Dordevic scored two more goals, but Syracuse flatlined.

The Terrapins outscored the Orange 5-2 in the fourth quarter. UMD supporters cheered as Maryland ran out the final minute.

