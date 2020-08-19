After coming off of a 5-0 season last year ranked as the number one team in the nation, the Syracuse Men's Lacrosse team has already established themselves as a legitimate competitor. However, in the upcoming years, they might get even better.

Next year, there are 12 recruits who will become a part of the team. Each of these athletes, graduating from high school in 2021, will bring their own unique skillset to help the men in the orange remain a top team in the nation.

Out of the 12 recruits, six of them are midfielders. The first of these midfielders is Carter Rice of Boston College High school. Rice was originally a member of the class of 2020. The extra year as a high school player has given him even more time to improve before stepping into the dome. Inside Lacrosse rated him as a four-star athlete, and stated he is "likely in the 1% in terms of his athleticism on the field." Rice is known for his high lacrosse IQ, confidence as a shooter, and high comfort level using his left hand. Rice also got an offer from Dartmouth to play football, but ultimately chose to continue his career in lacrosse.

Another key midfielder is Blake Borges from Brunswick School. Borges, who stands at 6'1" and weighs 190 pounds according to Inside Lacrosse, is a great asset because of his size alone. Borges was ranked #95 by the Inside Lacrosse Top 100 poll. Not only does he have considerable athleticism, but he also isn't afraid to be be a physical player. Borges has all of the makings to be a solid two-way player for Syracuse.

Rice and Borges will be joined by one other four-star ranked midfielder, Casey Mulligan from Manasquan High School. Mulligan's highest ranking by Inside Lacrosse in an evaluation during the IL Fall invitational was 88, a noteworthy score. Mulligan never backs down from driving to the cage. If a defender lets up on their pressure, Mulligan will reattack. His fearlessness may be a problem for those attempting to defend him, and subsequently, will come in handy for Syracuse on the offensive end.

These three midfielders will be joined by Barett White, Aidan Kelly, and Nathan Levine. White, a midfielder from Episcopal High School, is a threat from anywhere on the field. Behind the net, he has great vision and will feed the ball inside. He can also shoot and score from almost anywhere on the field. He will take shots from way outside as well as low-angle shots and he has been successful with both. White is the type of midfielder who defenders will be forced to put pressure on, because he is too dangerous if his hands are free.

Aidan Kelly, a midfielder from Conestoga High School, does a great job running the ball up and down the field. He works well with others in transition and he is a threat because he plays so selflessly. Kelly will take a lane to cage if he sees one, but he also will toss the ball off to someone else inside. He works hard to make sure that his shots will count, and most notably, he doesn't give up on any plays, and always works to get the ball back when he loses it.

Levine, who played midfield at Windham High School, is most dangerous in between the thirties. He can out run almost anyone on the field, and in the case of a ground ball battle, he almost always will come out on top. Levine is such an asset because he has no problem doing the dirty work, making the plays that won't necessarily give him the stats, but will make him stand out as one of the hardest workers on the field.

The one long stick midfielder of the group is Kyle Gonsiorek of Salisbury School. Gonsiorek will make sure that the ball gets from one end of the field to the other, even if it means running through pressure and taking some hits. Gonsiorek is also a major threat on the circle, and he can be utilized to win the balls that come loose in the faceoff.

On the attacking end, Syracuse has picked up two recruits in the class of 2021. Mateo Corsi of IMG Academy is ranked as a four star player by Inside Lacrosse. Corsi is known for his confidence as well as his creativity. In an interview with Midnight Mania, Corsi explained what makes him stand out: "People tend to notice my first step and my split dodge. I like to shake my man a lot and explode out of it...[I] keep my head up and look for the assists." Corsi has also taken an extra year of high school, which will be critical in his growth prior to heading to play at the collegiate level.

Corsi will be joined on the offense by attackmen Finn Kelly. Kelly, who played at Archbishop Spalding High School, distinguishes himself from other players through his ability to shoot accurately while on the run. His lacrosse IQ is high, and his ability to change direction quickly will be advantageous to the Syracuse offensive end.

Of the 12 recruits, only one is a true defender: Kyle McCarthy. McCarthy played at Pingree School. Not only does McCarthy have no problem making the big hits, but he also has incredibly quick feet, and can easily stay with any attacker. McCarthy also has great stick skills, and whoever the starting goalie ends up being will be able to count on McCarthy to confidently run the ball up the field if necessary.

The Syracuse Men's Lacrosse team was also lucky enough to pick up a faceoff specialist, Jack Fine. According to Inside Lacrosse, Fine's biggest strengths are his hand speed and tenacity. Fine re-classed to Avon Old Farms High School after coming from Roslyn, New York. This move allowed him to face better competition and will continue to be critical in his development as a player heading into his collegiate career.

Last but not least is Kyle Rolley, the sole goaltender that was recruited in the class of 2021. Rolley is known for his communication on the field and his ability to lead. Rolley said that many of his coaches saw the same strengths in his play: exceptional hand speed, stepping hard, exploding to the ball. Rolley says that despite being praised for his physical talents, his real superpower is his ability to stay calm in high pressure situations. "Mental toughness in the cage has always been important to me," Rolley said. "Especially if the other team is on a big run." It is not always easy to stay level-headed as the last line of defense, so Rolley's calm demeanor may turn out to be one of his biggest assets.