Syracuse Men's Lacrosse Commits Luke Rhoa

Syracuse University grows their class of 2022 by 1 with the addition of Luke Rhoa. Rhoa hails from D.C. and plays for the Baltimore Crabs Lacrosse Club. He was ranked as a three star recruit by Inside Lacrosse. The midfielder was also evaluated by IL at the Mid-Atlantic Prospect Day and scored an 82 out of 100.

As far as the University is concerned, Rhoa mentioned several things that appealed to him, and set Syracuse apart from other schools he was interested in.

"The facilities are insane...and they [the facilities] are all indoors which is pretty cool," Rhoa said. "They also have a golf course right outside of campus which is awesome."

Rhoa said that regarding the team, the most exciting part about playing for Syracuse is that:

"They [the coaches] will let me play freely," Rhoa said. "It isn't a robotic offense which is awesome."

He also mentioned that the players he will be surrounded by bring tremendous talent.

"They [Syracuse] has really good middies which is awesome," Rhoa said.

Rhoa mentioned several strengths, among them are his ability to initiate plays on the offense, and get other players open for a shot. But he is also more than willing to take it to the cage himself.

Rhoa also said that he could not be more excited to play with the coaches at Syracuse, and said all of them were a big selling point for him.

"They're awesome, I never noticed one bad thing about them," Rhoa said.