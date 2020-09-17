SI.com
All Syracuse
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

Syracuse Men's Lacrosse Commits Luke Rhoa

Samantha Croston

Syracuse University grows their class of 2022 by 1 with the addition of Luke Rhoa. Rhoa hails from D.C. and plays for the Baltimore Crabs Lacrosse Club. He was ranked as a three star recruit by Inside Lacrosse. The midfielder was also evaluated by IL at the Mid-Atlantic Prospect Day and scored an 82 out of 100.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

As far as the University is concerned, Rhoa mentioned several things that appealed to him, and set Syracuse apart from other schools he was interested in. 

"The facilities are insane...and they [the facilities] are all indoors which is pretty cool," Rhoa said. "They also have a golf course right outside of campus which is awesome." 

Rhoa said that regarding the team, the most exciting part about playing for Syracuse is that: 

"They [the coaches] will let me play freely," Rhoa said. "It isn't a robotic offense which is awesome." 

He also mentioned that the players he will be surrounded by bring tremendous talent.

"They [Syracuse] has really good middies which is awesome," Rhoa said. 

Rhoa mentioned several strengths, among them are his ability to initiate plays on the offense, and get other players open for a shot. But he is also more than willing to take it to the cage himself.

Rhoa also said that he could not be more excited to play with the coaches at Syracuse, and said all of them were a big selling point for him. 

"They're awesome, I never noticed one bad thing about them," Rhoa said. 

Comments

Lacrosse

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Four-star commit Michael Leo discusses Syracuse Commitment

Syracuse Men's Lacrosse add another four-star commit to Class of 2022

Talha Rao

Class of 2022 Defender Chuck Kuczynski Commits to Syracuse

One of the best defenders in the 2022 class details Syracuse commitment.

All Orange Staff

Syracuse Men's Lacrosse Commits a 2022 Goalie: Jimmy McCool

McCool is ranked as a four star recruit by Inside Lacrosse

Samantha Croston

George Wandoff Discusses Syracuse Commitment

One of the top defenders in the 2022 class breaks down his decision.

All Orange Staff

'Meat on the Bone': Syracuse Hungry to Bounce Back against Pitt

Syracuse Orange QB Tommy DeVito and DL Josh Black preview their match-up against the Pitt Panthers.

Jacob Payne

Five-Star Carter Kempney Commits to Syracuse

Kempney is the third of his siblings to play for Syracuse University

Samantha Croston

No. 1 Recruit Joey Spallina Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse reels in the No. 1 recruit in the nation. Spallina hails from Long Island, NY

Samantha Croston

Syracuse Women's Lacrosse Picks up First Commit in Class of 2022: Meghan Rode

The lefty attacker hails from Long Island and plays travel for Long Island Liberty Lacrosse 2022

Samantha Croston

No. 1 Recruit in Class of 2022 Joey Spallina Will Make Decision Tonight: Syracuse in Top 5

Joey Spallina will choose where to spend the next 4 years tonight . at Mount Sinai High school

Samantha Croston

'We Shot Ourselves in the Foot': Dino Babers Recaps Syracuse Loss to UNC

Opening the 2020 college football season on the road against twenty-one point favorite North Carolina would brace any fan-base for convincing defeat. But three quarters in, this was anybody’s game. Syracuse Orange head football coach Dino Babers on the loss: "We shot ourselves in the foot."

Jacob Payne

by

captADKer