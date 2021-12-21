Two Syracuse Men's Lacrosse Players Named Preseason All-Americans

USA Lacrosse Magazine released its Preseason All American team for men's lacrosse on Monday. Two Syracuse players were named to the three teams. Midfielder Tucker Dordevic was a second team selection, while fellow midfielder Brendan Curry was. selected to the third team.

The full teams are as follows:



FIRST TEAM

A — Chris Gray, North Carolina

A — Pat Kavanagh, Notre Dame

A — Connor Shellenberger, Virginia

M — Sam Handley, Penn

M — Jack Hannah, Denver

M — Nakeie Montgomery, Duke

D — Will Bowen, Georgetown

D — Brett Makar, Maryland

D — Marcus Hudgins, Army

FO — Mike Sisselberger, Lehigh

LSM — Ryan McNulty, Loyola

SSDM — Connor Maher, North Carolina

G — Owen McElroy, Georgetown

SECOND TEAM

A — Matt Moore, Virginia

A — Brennan O'Neill, Duke

A — Logan Wisnauskas, Maryland

M — Graham Bundy, Georgetown

M — Tucker Dordevic, Syracuse

M — Kyle Long, Maryland

D — George Baughan, Princeton

D — Chris Fake, Yale

D — Gibson Smith, Georgetown

FO — Petey LaSalla, Virginia

LSM — Tyler Carpenter, Duke

SSDM — Roman Puglise, Maryland

G — Liam Entenmann, Notre Dame

THIRD TEAM

A — Matt Brandau, Yale

A — Brendan Nichtern, Army

A — Asher Nolting, High Point

M — Matt Campbell, Villanova

M — Brendan Curry, Syracuse

M — Jonathan Donville, Maryland

D — Arden Cohen, Notre Dame

D — Owen Grant, Delaware

D — Cam Wyers, Loyola

FO — Zach Cole, St. Joseph's

LSM — Ethan Rall, Rutgers

SSDM — Ryan Hallenbeck, Notre Dame

G — Colin Kirst, Rutgers

Syracuse has undergone significant change within its men's lacrosse program during the offseason. Longtime head coach John Desko retired, while Gary Gait was named as his replacement, coming over from the women's program.