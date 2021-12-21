Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    Two Syracuse Men's Lacrosse Players Named Preseason All-Americans

    USA Lacrosse Magazine released its Preseason All American team for men's lacrosse on Monday. Two Syracuse players were named to the three teams. Midfielder Tucker Dordevic was a second team selection, while fellow midfielder Brendan Curry was. selected to the third team. 

    The full teams are as follows: 

    FIRST TEAM

    A — Chris Gray, North Carolina
    A — Pat Kavanagh, Notre Dame
    A — Connor Shellenberger, Virginia
    M — Sam Handley, Penn
    M — Jack Hannah, Denver
    M — Nakeie Montgomery, Duke
    D — Will Bowen, Georgetown
    D — Brett Makar, Maryland
    D — Marcus Hudgins, Army
    FO — Mike Sisselberger, Lehigh
    LSM — Ryan McNulty, Loyola
    SSDM — Connor Maher, North Carolina
    G — Owen McElroy, Georgetown

    SECOND TEAM

    A — Matt Moore, Virginia
    A — Brennan O'Neill, Duke
    A — Logan Wisnauskas, Maryland
    M — Graham Bundy, Georgetown
    M — Tucker Dordevic, Syracuse
    M — Kyle Long, Maryland
    D — George Baughan, Princeton
    D — Chris Fake, Yale
    D — Gibson Smith, Georgetown
    FO — Petey LaSalla, Virginia
    LSM — Tyler Carpenter, Duke
    SSDM — Roman Puglise, Maryland
    G — Liam Entenmann, Notre Dame

    THIRD TEAM

    A — Matt Brandau, Yale
    A — Brendan Nichtern, Army
    A — Asher Nolting, High Point
    M — Matt Campbell, Villanova
    M — Brendan Curry, Syracuse
    M — Jonathan Donville, Maryland
    D — Arden Cohen, Notre Dame
    D — Owen Grant, Delaware
    D — Cam Wyers, Loyola
    FO — Zach Cole, St. Joseph's
    LSM — Ethan Rall, Rutgers
    SSDM — Ryan Hallenbeck, Notre Dame
    G — Colin Kirst, Rutgers

    Syracuse has undergone significant change within its men's lacrosse program during the offseason. Longtime head coach John Desko retired, while Gary Gait was named as his replacement, coming over from the women's program. 

    Two Syracuse Men's Lacrosse Players Named Preseason All-Americans

