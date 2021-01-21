Syracuse Men's Lacrosse Season Preview Part 6: Meet the Freshman

In the sixth part of the series, let's take a look at some of the fresh faces we may be seeing on the field this year. Here are your Syracuse Men's Lacrosse Class of 2024.

Liam Ferris, #20, A, 6'1", 188 LBS

Before SU, Ferris was an Inside Lacrosse Power 100 recruit as well as a US Lacrosse All-American. He led all capital region scorers with 123 points and 91 goals. As a junior, he led his high school team to a 13-3 record.

Owen Hiltz, #77, A, 5'7", 179 LBS

Our sources tell us that Hiltz is the freshman with the best chance of seeing time on the field this year. He saw a decent amount of time in fall ball and the team is trying to utilize him where they can. Another Inside Lacrosse Power 100 recruit who was ranked 2nd in the class. He was also the second-ranked attack man in the class by Inside Lacrosse and a US Lacrosse All-American. As a junior, he had a 100-point season and led Culver Academy to a National Championship that year. In his two seasons at Culver, he led his team to a 43-3 record and he was selected as a team captain his senior year.

Blake Erlbeck, #52, A, 5'10", 186 LBS

Selected to ALL-CIF San Diego and named Adrenaline All-American. He was also picked for West Coast Starz National Team. He scored 23 goals and led Torrey Pines with 46 assists as a junior. In his career, he scored 66 goals, had 106 assists, and 172 points.

Jackson Birtwistle, #6, M, 6'0", 188 LBS

An Inside Power 100 recruit ranked 36th in the class. Birtwistle is a top-15 ranked attack man in the class by Inside Lacrosse and he is a US Lacrosse All-American. His junior season, he scored 76 goals and registered 42 assists. Led all Delaware County players in goals and points.

Caelin Lewis, #40, M, 6'4", 234 LBS

Lewis was a First Team All-League selection as a junior and a Second Team All-League honoree as a sophomore. He was also selected as a team captain and offensive MVP of his team.

Marshall McGuire, #88, M, 6'3", 224 LBS

McGuire is a US Lacrosse All-American and received First Teal All-Oregon honors in 2019. He led his team to a state title as a junior in 2019 and he has a team captain as well. In his career, he has scored 200 career points in three seasons with 126 goals and 76 assists.

Tommy Drago, #53, LSM, 5'11", 176 LBS

Another Inside Lacrosse Power 100 recruit and two-time US Lacrosse All-American. Drago named showtime MVP and Defensive MVP, and he was also selected to the Under Armour All-American team in 2017 and 2018. In his career: 24 goals, 9 assists, 258 ground balls, and 95 caused turnovers.

Jack Witherspoon, #32, D, 6'3", 227 LBS

Witherspoon graduated from Gilman School and led his team to a 9-7 record in 2019 in the highly competitive MIAA. He also received the Tyler Campbell Award and was a two-time Under Armour Underclass All-American.

Caden Kol, #38, D, 5'11", 207 LBS

An Inside Lacrosse Power 100 recruit ranked 92nd overall. He was a Top-25 rated defensemen in the 2020 recruiting class. Additionally, he was a 2019 Team USA tryout invitee. He scored 21 goals, added 30 assists, picked up 282 ground balls, and caused 83 turnovers in his high school career.

Saam Olexo, #48, D, 6'1", 203 LBS

Olexo was an Under Armour Underclass All-Star and led his team to a 9-9 record in 2019 in the highly competitive MIAA. Along with being a lacrosse player, he was also

Frankie Hapney, #51, D, 5'10", 167 LBS

An Under Armour Underclass All-Star and Defensive MVP at Maverick Showtime Lacrosse. Happy also was a volleyball athlete in high school. In his career, he had 26 assists, 152 ground balls, and 42 caused turnovers.

Patrick Duffy, #50, G, 6'1", 203 LBS

The only goalie of the freshman class and a US Lacrosse All-American. Duffy was First Team All-State, First Team All-League, and team captain for Jesuit High school.

Jack Savage, #24, FO, 6'1", 210 LBS

The one face-off specialist of the freshman class who was a US Lacrosse All-American in 2019. Savage was also the Mayflower Invitational All-Star and National Lacrosse Invitational All-Star. Savage was also a team captain, and played club lacrosse for West Coast Starz.