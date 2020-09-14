SI.com
Syracuse Men's Lacrosse Welcomes Class of 2022 Commit Vinnie Trujillo

Samantha Croston

The Syracuse Men's recruiting class of 2022 just got a little bit bigger with the addition of Vinnie Trujillo, a defensive midfielder hailing from St. John's in Washington D.C. The club team Trujillo plays for is the Annapolis Hawks. 

The commitment was first reported by Ty Xanders, the director of recruiting and high school content at Inside Lacrosse, who describes Trujillo as "a gritty playmaker who constantly provides a spark." 

Inside Lacrosse ranked Trujillo as a four-star recruit, and he was mentioned as an Inside Lacrosse 2022 Standout at the Juniors Open in Tenesseee, being mentioned on the website as "arguably the best shortstick d-middie at the event, embracing his role and making a significant impact on his team's outcomes." 

Trujillo said that he hadn't thought much about the idea of going to Syracuse until he got that phone call. 

"The weekend following, I went up and visited campus just me and my family and I fell in love with it," Trujillo said.

One of the appeals of Syracuse its high level of academics. 

"I heard great things about the business school and academics are really important to me so that was a huge selling point," Trujillo said.

The place where he would be playing his games added extra excitement.

"The Carrier Dome itself seemed like such a cool addition to the atmosphere of the school," Trujillo said. 

Trujillo also explained that he liked Syracuse's style of play, and he could see himself fitting in well with the team.

"I've watched them [Syracuse Men's Lacrosse] play so many times...their pace of play and their style appealed to me so much because it's fast, it's fun, it's energetic," Trujillo said. "Everything that fits my game fits Syracuse. 

Trujillo 3
©John Malamphy

Trujillo says he has three major strengths that he plans to bring to Syracuse: his speed, his lacrosse IQ, and his toughness. 

"I'm not going to shy away from taking a hit from a defender," Trujillo said. 

He thinks that two places where he can make an immediate impact are on the faceoff wings and in transition. 

"Getting ground balls...pushing in transition towards the goal...I can really help out," Trujillo said. 

Trujillo 1
©Rich Figuerias

Aside from getting to know the players, Trujillo is also excited to get to know the coaches. 

"Coach Desko's resume is amazing and he just got inducted into the Hall of Fame," Trujillo said. "I love talking to Coach Rogers and I've heard nothing but great things about him. Coach March brings a whole new energy to the staff ...his offense was ranked number one in the country." 

Last but not least, Trujillo was excited about Syracuse because of the possibility of winning the national championship. I asked him if he thought the team could go all the way. His answer:

"Definitely. 100%. I'm looking forward to contributing right away and fighting for that national championship that is a dream of mine to win."

