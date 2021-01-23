Syracuse MLAX Stephen Rehfuss Expected to Withdraw From Transfer Portal

Syracuse may have dodged a bullet as superstar attackman Rehfuss is expected to withdraw his name from the transfer portal, according to Inside Lacrosse. Rehfuss was among a group of men's lacrosse players that potentially were a part of a coronavirus protocol violation.

However, Inside Lacrosse reported that "the disciplinary process has ended in the players' favor and, while they have avoided the most significant negative outcome, some steps remain in order to ensure their ability to play this spring; those are also expected to end in a favorable outcome. As a result, Rehfuss has not yet withdrawn from the portal, but it is expected that he will once the situation is fully resolved."

This is great news for the Syracuse Men's Lacrosse team because it solidifies what many of us already thought to be true-Rehfuss wanted to stay on Syracuse, so long as he knew he could play this season. Syracuse was always his first choice, and it still is.

Rehfuss had 2 goals and 18 assists last season, and that was just a small capsule of what he would've been able to do had the 2020 season not been cut short due to coronavirus. He is one of the strongest offensive players for the Syracuse Men's Lacrosse team and losing him would have been a huge hit.

While we are still awaiting the 2021 Syracuse Men's Lacrosse Schedule, what we do know is that the men are expected to return to practice starting Feb. 1st and that the ACC league begins games the weekend of Feb. 5-7. All teams in the league will play a six-game conference schedule. More information will be posted to the site as we get it. Details on the 2021 season are expected to drop soon.