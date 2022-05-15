Syracuse Pulls Away From Princeton to Advance in NCAA Tournament

Syracuse women's lacrosse beat Princeton on the Tigers home field Sunday afternoon 13-9 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. With the win, Syracuse advances to the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals. It will face the winner of Michigan and fourth seeded Northwestern with a berth in the Final Four on the line. Syracuse lost in overtime at Northwestern earlier this season.

"It's just an amazing group of girls that love lacrosse so much and wanted to continue to play," head coach Kayla Treanor said on the ESPN+ broadcast after the game. "I'm so proud of them."

Syracuse fell behind 3-0 in the first five minutes of the game, and Princeton appeared to be in complete control. From that point on the Orange asserted its dominance. Olivia Adamson and Meaghan Tyrrell paced a potent offensive attack that helped Syracuse outscore the Tigers 13-6 from that point to earn and impressive victory. A four goal run in the third quarter gave the Orange some breathing room and Princeton would not seriously challenge in the fourth. Katelyn Mashewske was fantastic at the draw control as well, with 13 wins to aid the Orange's efforts.

Tyrrell scored five goals while Adamson had three. Skaneateles native Kyla Sears had a hat trick of her own to lead Princeton. Both goalkeepers had some impressive moments in this one. Princeton's Sam Fish came in with the higher save percentage on the season, but Syracuse's Kimber Hower got the better of this matchup Sunday afternoon. Fish recorded 12 saves but allowed 13 goals, while Hower had 11 saves and allowed only nine scores.

Despite Syracuse being the seeded team with Princeton unseeded, the game was played on Princeton's home field. Syracuse held commencement this weekend and did not meet the NCAA's requirements for available hotels.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF