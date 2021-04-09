Syracuse Snaps Two Game Losing Streak, Tops Albany

Brendan Curry and Chase Scanlon each had a hat trick while Stephen Rehfuss added two goals and two assists as #9 Syracuse snapped its two game losing streak with a 13-8 win over Albany. The Orange improved to 5-3 with the win.

"It feels good to win," head coach John Desko said. "Last week here in the Carrier Dome, it felt a little, almost, helpless with all the possessions they were getting off the face off. That made it very difficult to have any opportunity to get back in the game. Tonight it looked like we controlled our own destiny.

"I thought we were a little sloppy in the first quarter. Came alive in the second quarter. More efficient offensively. Then we just got smarter as the game went along. I thought we played very good defense. I thought we matched up pretty well."

Syracuse jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first quarter behind two early Rehfuss goals. Graydon Hogg helped Albany battle back to tie it midway through the second quarter. That is when Syracuse took over.

Over the next four minutes and 13 seconds, Lucas Quinn, Brendan Curry, Chase Scanlon and Owen Hiltz scored to give the Orange a three goal halftime lead. Albany would not get closer the rest of the way.

The Orange extended the lead to five goals, thanks in part to a pair of Scanlon goals.

Syracuse outshot Albany 50 to 30 and controlled the x by winning 15 of 25 face offs. Drake Porter made 12 saves for the Orange.

Now Syracuse can rest up for a big Dome matchup on Saturday, April 17th when third ranked North Carolina comes to town. That games starts at 3:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.