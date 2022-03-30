Syracuse Survives Furious Loyola Comeback Attempt

The Orange knocked off yet another top 10 opponent while handing the Greyhounds their first loss of the season.

Following Tuesday night’s 14-13 victory over Loyola, Kayla Treanor said Megan Carney had a lower leg injury that led to her miss the Orange’s game against the #6 Greyhounds.

Heading into the Dome, Loyola was undefeated at 9-0 and had quality wins over Florida and Princeton. Simply put, when Carney was on the sideline in sweatpants before the game, it left some wondering how the offense would produce without her. Who would step up?

Regardless of whether or not she was on the field, Treanor said the Senior Captain still played a massive role in the team’s win.

“Megan has a huge impact on the offense, but I think she did a great job of staying involved in the game too. It gave an opportunity to some different players today,” Treanor said.

Different players; That’s been a main contributor to the success of the orange this season. Whether it’s come from Meaghan Tyrrell or Emily Hawryschuk, that three- headed offensive juggernaut has been a nightmare for opposing defenses.

The productivity of those two is inevitable. They combined for five goals and seven points, but they still needed that one extra push in production to get it done against the Greyhounds.

Over the past few games, that’s been Emma Tyrrell, and it was no different on Tuesday.

“Yeah, it’s definitely been a confidence booster,” Tyrrell said.

Against the Greyhounds, she posted four goals and three assists, including two goals in the first quarter. Coach Treanor said she thinks Emma is starting to elevate herself into rarified air in Women’s College Lacrosse.

“I think she’s one of the best players in the country, and she shows it game in and game out,” Treanor said.

So multiple players stepped up big on the offense for the Orange, and that’s a given. To post 14 goals against the sixth best team in the country without one of your best players is an impressive feat, but the defense is where the game was won.

With 13 minutes to go in the game, Syracuse upped its lead to five. We know that no lead is ever safe in lacrosse, but the Orange scored its third unanswered goal and had all the momentum, but that’s why lacrosse is such a game of runs.

‘Cuse went scoreless for the last 13 minutes of the game, and that’s when Loyola turned it on. Jillian Wilson scored three goals in ten minutes as part of a 4-0 Greyhound swing, which cut the lead to one with 24 seconds left.

After a few controversial calls, one of which was actually overturning a game-tying Loyola goal, the buzzer sounded, and Syracuse went to 9-2. But, if it wasn’t for net-minder, Kimber Hower, it could’ve been a lot worse of a run.

“She really stepped up and the defense stepped up in general. She had their back. She stepped up and came ready to play,” Treanor said.

Hower had her best statistical night in Orange, with 12 saves and a 48 save percentage. She was running out of net, getting physical with Loyola attackers, and was stopping point blank shots that are goals against a lot of other goaltenders in college.

She was great, but she said she couldn’t do it alone.

“I think the defensive unit today played amazing. I couldn’t be more proud of how my girls played in 1-on-1’s. We really trust each other,” Hower said.

Up next, the Orange take on Pittsburgh in the Dome on Saturday, April 2. First draw is at high noon.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF