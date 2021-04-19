Syracuse Blows Out Louisville, Sweeps Two Game Series

The Orange won its second game in three days against the Cardinals.

Syracuse scored nine of the first 10 goals and cruised for a convincing 19-7 victory over Louisville on Sunday. The third ranked Orange beat the #15 Cardinals for the second time in three games. Syracuse won 19-5 Friday afternoon. With the win, Syracuse improved to 11-1 (7-1) on the season.

Next up is a two games series with #5 Boston College in the Dome that will wrap up the regular season. The first game is Thursday at 6:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPNU. The second is Saturday at noon.

After racing out to a 9-1 lead, Louisville tried to get back in it with a three goal run at the end of the first half to trim the halftime margin to 11-5. But Syracuse responded with three goals in the first four minutes of the second half to put the game away.

The Syracuse defense was stellar for the second straight game, forcing 17 Louisville turnovers. Asa Goldstock allowed just seven goals and had six saves. Syracuse also had the advantage in ground balls (16-10) and draw controls (16-11).

Meaghan Tyrrell was held without a goal for the first time all season, but she racked up five assists to lead the team. Megan Carney tied for the team high with four goals, including a spectacular behind the back shot (watch below). Meaghan's sister Emma Tyrrell tied Carney with four goals. Freshman Emma Ward added three goals of her own.