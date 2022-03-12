Syracuse Tops Virginia to Remain Undefeated in ACC Play

The third ranked Syracuse Orange women's lacrosse team knocked off its fifth ranked opponent of the season with a 17-11 win at #14 Virginia on Saturday. The Orange improved to 6-1 (3-0) with the victory. Syracuse remains on the road for its next game when it faces Florida on Wednesday as the second leg of a three game road trip.

Syracuse jumped on the Cavs early, scoring three straight goals after Virginia tied it at two in the first quarter. Trailing by three, Virginia attempted to get back in it with two straight to start the second. The Orange, however, put any notion of an upset to bed after that, notching five straight scores to take a five goal lead into halftime.

The Orange would cruise the rest of the way, as the Cavs would get no closer than three in the second half. Meaghan Tyrell led Syracuse with five goals, including a back to the goal, over her shoulder score late in the fourth to cap off the afternoon.

During the win, Emily Hawryschuk moved into fourth place on Syracuse's all-time scoring list with her 227th goal. She passed Alyssa Murray to do so. Current Orange head coach Kayla Treanor is the all-time leader with 270.

