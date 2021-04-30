Syracuse Wins Against Boston College in the ACC Semifinals

FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosseSI.com
Cuse takes down BC 19-17 in a thriller
In one of the most back and forth games that Syracuse has seen this season, the Orange slid past Boston College and now get a second chance to go up against North Carolina on Sunday. 

How It Happened

Charlotte North struck first putting BC up 1-0, and then Syracuse went on a three-goal scoring run, with goals from Sam Swart, Cara Quimby, and Emma Ward. BC fought back after a goal by star freshman Belle Smith but Cuse then netted two more. That was the cycle of the first half, for the most part. Cuse would score a couple, and BC would fight back with one goal. Cuse ended the half up 11-6. 

The second half was a completely different story. Boston College went on a 7-goal run early on in the second half, three of which were scored by Belle Smith and two of which were scored by Charlotte North. After the 7-goal lead, Boston College was up by 1. 

Emma Ward broke the scoring drought with a goal midway through the half and tied the game. From there, the two teams battled all the way until the end, going through multiple tie scores. The two teams were tied with under 2 minutes left to play and it was Emma Ward who again came in clutch and put Syracuse up by one. 

On the next play, Boston College got a yellow card and Syracuse took advantage of the man up opportunity scoring on the play. Cuse went up by two and BC could never recover.

Game Leaders 

Cuse

Emma Ward- 5G, 1A

Emma Tyrrell- 4G

Meg Tyrrell- 2G, 3A

Boston College

Charlotte North- 6G, 1A

Belle Smith- 5G, 1A

Cara Urbank- 2G, 3A

Stats

Shots: Cuse 32, BC 30

Saves: Cuse 7, BC 7

Draw Controls: Cuse 16, BC 22

Groundballs: Cuse 13, BC 9

Turnovers: Cuse 6, BC 10 

Fouls: Cuse 33, BC 28

What's Next

The stage is now set for the ACC Championship. It'll be North Carolina against Syracuse this Sunday at noon on the ACC Network. 

