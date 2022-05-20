Syracuse's Season Ends in Blowout Loss to Northwestern

Syracuse scored first in its NCAA Tournament quarterfinals matchup with Northwestern on Thursday. Then the Wildcats would score nine of the next 10 goals on its way to a 15-4 blowout to end the Orange's 2022 season one win shy of a return trip to the Final Four.

Syracuse had opportunities, but Northwestern goalie Madison Doucette was up to the task. She saved 11 Orange shots while only allowing four to find the back of the net. Meanwhile, the Wildcats' offense got seemingly whatever it wanted against Syracuse's defense. Lauren Gilbert torched the Orange for four goals, as many as Syracuse had as a team, and five points.

Kimber Hower, Syracuse's goalie, allowed 15 goals and managed only four saves. Three of Syracuse's four goals were scored by Tewaaraton Award finalist Meaghan Tyrrell. Olivia Adamson tallied the other Orange score.

This game was never close. Syracuse trailed 6-2 after the first quarter, did not score at all in the second, and was behind 12-3 entering the fourth. It was a dominant performance from Northwestern from start to finish. On both ends of the field.

It was a season marred by injuries and inconsistent play on the back end. The good news is there will be a lot of talent returning. If next year's Orange squad can remain healthy, it should be a team that contends for the Final Four once again.

