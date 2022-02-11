Syracuse Women's Lacrosse Taking Things One Game at a Time

Despite a gauntlet of a schedule and championship aspirations, the Orange is focused on the here and now.

On one hand, you have Syracuse’s new Head Coach, Kayla Treanor, coming back to her alma mater, fresh off a title-winning season in 2021. On the other hand, Treanor captured that natty by taking down the Orange 16-10. It is not something any team of any sport sees everyday. According to Traenor, they did not have to talk about it. They just got right to work, and it is showing.

“We’ve had a great preseason," Treanor said. "The girls came back in January and worked really hard."

On top of showing out in practice, the Orange showed out for preseason recognition. A number three preseason ranking and seven preseason All-American honors. They’re one of the most decorated teams in the nation heading into the season. There’s no denying their on the field talent, and Coach Treanor sees that.

“I think coming back to Syracuse, what I like the most is the people," Treanor said. "It’s just a really special group of girls. They’re so dedicated to the game of lacrosse and I’m so excited to work with them."

Syracuse's first opponent, Stanford, is also one of the top teams in the nation, sitting 13th in the preseason poll. But it is really easy to look at the rest of the rankings and see that the road back to championship weekend is not going to be an easy one.

Yes, Syracuse is third in the nation right now, but the two teams sitting ahead of them are Boston College and North Carolina, both ACC schools.

Even if you go behind Syracuse, there are two more in-conference teams in the top 10. It is a juggernaut of a schedule, knowing that to even get that far again, you’ll have to potentially go through an even tougher road than you did last year.

Treanor is not bothered by it and says everyone in the locker room is focused on one thing.

“It gets the girls really focused when you have an opponent like Stanford," Treanor said. "You need every minute of practice, so the girls have been focused and know the implications of this game. We’re just really taking it one game at a time… All of our focus is on Stanford.”

The Orange restart their championship aspirations against the Cardinal Friday at 6 pm.

