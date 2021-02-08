Syracuse Women's Lacrosse 2021 Season Preview

10 out of the 11 seniors came back for one last shot to chase a championship

***This article originally appeared on US Lacrosse Magazine***

TEAM: Syracuse

NICKNAME: Orange

2020 RECORD: 7-1

PRE-COVID RANKING: 5th

Last March, the Syracuse Women’s Lacrosse team was just hours away from playing Virginia with hopes of racking up their eighth win of the season when they found out the devastating news: the season was canceled.

“Immediately, your heart just drops,” said star midfielder Emily Hawryschuk. “Everything that you’ve been working for, especially senior year...just like that it was taken away. It totally hits you right in the gut.”

However, even in that moment, immediately after hearing the news, Hawryschuk knew one thing for sure—if she was given another chance to play for the Orange, she was going to take it.

“For me personally, it was an easy decision,” Hawryschuk said. “I’m going to come back and finish what I started and do whatever I can to find a way to put the jersey on again.”

Then, she found out that 9 other senior teammates were thinking the exact same thing. This didn’t come as a shock.

“You fall in love with Syracuse, you fall in love with the program, with the coaches, with your teammates and the culture and everything that it stands for,” Hawryschuk said. “It wasn't that surprising to me that we had 10 people that, just like that, decided that they were going to do it [stay an extra year].”

The extra year of eligibility, they decided, would be worth putting post-college plans on hold to finish what they started. Shortly after these ten seniors vowed to find a way to get back on the field, they found out they would get that chance. What came first was hugs, tears, and pure joy that they would get to be a part of something so special one last time.

What came next was a vengeance to finish what they started and bring home a national championship. This brings us to 2021. Ten of last year’s seniors, a strong senior class, a few freshmen with serious potential, and a Georgetown transfer all with the same goal and motivation necessary to see it through. You do the math. The Syracuse Women’s Lacrosse team is going to be a force to be reckoned with this season.

Coach Gait said that one of the most important elements of his 2021 team that will allow them to be successful this season is that everyone shares the same goal: winning a national championship. Even more importantly, each individual values the team’s success over their own.

“You have to be willing to step in and accept your role and be a great teammate,” Coach Gait said. “I think they [the team] are dialed in and ready to do that.”

Since there are so many returners, Hawryschuk said that the fall was about figuring out how to blend the experienced players with the new talent that the team had available to them.

“What we tried to do in the fall is pick up with the chemistry, energy and all of the vibes that we had in the spring and share them with the incoming freshman and one transfer,” Hawryschuk said. “Not taking any steps back, but rather, continuing to progress forward.”

Every year, Syracuse has a slogan. Something to live by each day to get the team through the hard moments and remember why they choose to sacrifice for the Syracuse Women’ Lacrosse team. Last year, it was “All Aboard.”

This year, it’s “Still Aboard.”

“It’s a nice reminder of why we’re here, and what the ultimate goal is,” Hawryschuk said.

TOP RETURNERS

Emily Hawryschuk, M, R-Sr.

Ranked #2 for Inside Lacrosse 2021 Top 50 Players in College Lacrosse. Simply put, Hawryschuk is one of the best players to take the field on any team this year. Before 2020 got cut short, she was ranked 2nd in the nation in goals (39) and goals per game (4.88). With 193 career goals, she is a scoring threat from anywhere on the field.

Sarah Cooper, D, Jr.

One of the leaders on the defensive end who can be counted to take on any role—from jumping on the circle, to draw controls, to being the backer in the zone—Cooper does it all. She led the team in caused turnovers last year (12) and was one of the only sophomores to be named to the Tewaaraton Award Watch List. Confident, poised, and an excellent communicator.

Asa Goldstock, G, R-Sr.

Returning captain who has been the starter for Syracuse in goal since her freshman year. In 2020, she led the country in goals-against average (7.07) and she currently is only 4 saves away from hitting 500 career-saves. She will not hesitate to pick off a pass or scoop up a ground ball outside of the crease. Attempting to shoot outside the 8 on her is likely a waste of time, but she also will react quickly to shots in close, rarely ever flinching or hesitating. Bottom line: think carefully and place your shot well, knowing very well it still may not go in.

KEY ADDITION

Emma Ward, M, Fr.

A freshman who is on track to make an immediate impact and will likely see minutes right away. Ward understands how to make plays and score goals. She plays with the confidence and poise of a junior. Ward doesn’t fear making mistakes which means she is more likely to take risks, and her lacrosse IQ and maturity level are far beyond her years.

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP

Attack

Emily Hawryschuk, #51, R-Sr., 5'8", Victor, N.Y.

Meaghan Tyrell, #18, Jr., 5'2", Mt. Sinai, N.Y.

Megan Carney, #22, Jr., 5'5", McKinney, TX

Emily Ehle, #35, R-Sr., 5'10", Baldwinsville, N.Y.



Midfield

Sierra Cockerille, #43, Jr., 5'9", Baltimore, MD

Sam Swart, #3, Sr., 5'6", Coopersburg, Pa.

Emma Ward #44, Fr., Babylon, N.Y.



Defense

Kerry Defliese, #7, R-Sr., 5'7", Garden City, N.Y.

Ella Simkins, #32, R-Sr., 5'6", Centerport, N.Y.

Grace Fahey, #16, Sr., Boxford, Mass.

Sarah Cooper, #26, R-Sr., 5'9", Lutherville, Md.



Goalie

Asa Goldstock, #21, R-Sr., 5'8", Niskayuna, N.Y.

To see the full 2021 schedule, click here.