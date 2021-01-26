Syracuse Women's Lacrosse Schedule Announced

The moment we've all been waiting for...the Syracuse Women's Lacrosse 2020 Schedule has been announced, and it looks very promising. The Orange plan on playing a total of 14 regular season games, 10 of which are against opponents that were ranked in the Top. 20 in preseason.

Syracuse will open up against Georgetown on February 23rd, which is the first time that the two teams will face each other in a regular game since the 2013 season. The first home opener is three games in against Stony Brook on February 27th. Mind you, this matchup comes after last years thriller, when Syracuse lost its only game of the shortened season to Stony Brook by one goal in the Dome.

The ACC opener is anticipated to be on March 6th at Duke assuming all goes smoothly. The Orange will then face Notre Dame and Virginia Tech followed by what will likely be one of their hardest games of the season- UNC. That matchup will unfortunately be away in Chapel Hill, but an exciting game to watch nonetheless.

Syracuse Women's Lacrosse will then face Virginia at home followed Albany away. To finish off the regular season, there will be an interesting twist. Syracuse will face off against two teams twice. First, they will take on Louisville on April 16th and April 18th, both away. Then, they will return home to face off against BC twice on April 22nd and April 24th.

The ACC Tournament first round is slated for April 28th, the ACC Tournament finals will take place two days later on April 30th, and then on May 2nd, the ACC Tournament Final will take place. What comes after that? Only time will tell. Orange Nation, the wait is finally over.

2021 GAME SCHEDULE