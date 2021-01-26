Syracuse Women's Lacrosse Schedule Announced
The moment we've all been waiting for...the Syracuse Women's Lacrosse 2020 Schedule has been announced, and it looks very promising. The Orange plan on playing a total of 14 regular season games, 10 of which are against opponents that were ranked in the Top. 20 in preseason.
Syracuse will open up against Georgetown on February 23rd, which is the first time that the two teams will face each other in a regular game since the 2013 season. The first home opener is three games in against Stony Brook on February 27th. Mind you, this matchup comes after last years thriller, when Syracuse lost its only game of the shortened season to Stony Brook by one goal in the Dome.
The ACC opener is anticipated to be on March 6th at Duke assuming all goes smoothly. The Orange will then face Notre Dame and Virginia Tech followed by what will likely be one of their hardest games of the season- UNC. That matchup will unfortunately be away in Chapel Hill, but an exciting game to watch nonetheless.
Syracuse Women's Lacrosse will then face Virginia at home followed Albany away. To finish off the regular season, there will be an interesting twist. Syracuse will face off against two teams twice. First, they will take on Louisville on April 16th and April 18th, both away. Then, they will return home to face off against BC twice on April 22nd and April 24th.
The ACC Tournament first round is slated for April 28th, the ACC Tournament finals will take place two days later on April 30th, and then on May 2nd, the ACC Tournament Final will take place. What comes after that? Only time will tell. Orange Nation, the wait is finally over.
2021 GAME SCHEDULE
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Home/Away
Feb. 20th
Loyola
12 noon
Baltimore, Md.
Feb. 23rd
Georgetown
1 pm
Washington, D.C.
Feb. 27th
Stony Brook
1 pm
Syracuse
Mar. 6th
Duke
1 pm
Durham, N.C.
Mar. 11th
UND
7 pm
Syracuse
Mar. 14th
UND
12 noon
Syracuse
Mar. 27th
VA-Tech
12 noon
Syracuse
Apr. 4th
UNC
1pm
Chapel Hill, NC
Apr. 10th
UVA
12 noon
Syracuse
Apr. 13th
Albany
TBA
Albany
Apr. 16th
Louisville
3pm
Louisville, KY
Apr. 18th
Louisville
12 noon
Louisville, KY
Apr. 22nd
BC
5pm
Syracuse
Apr. 24th
BC
12 noon
Syracuse
Apr. 28th
ACC Tournament First Round
TBA
Chapel Hill, N.C.
Apr. 30th
ACC Tournament Semifinals
TBA
Chapel Hill, N.C.
Apr. 2nd
ACC Tournament Finals
TBA
Chapel Hill, N.C.