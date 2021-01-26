FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

Syracuse Women's Lacrosse Schedule Announced

10 of their 14 games will be against top 20 ranked opponents
Author:
Publish date:

The moment we've all been waiting for...the Syracuse Women's Lacrosse 2020 Schedule has been announced, and it looks very promising. The Orange plan on playing a total of 14 regular season games, 10 of which are against opponents that were ranked in the Top. 20 in preseason.

Syracuse will open up against Georgetown on February 23rd, which is the first time that the two teams will face each other in a regular game since the 2013 season. The first home opener is three games in against Stony Brook on February 27th. Mind you, this matchup comes after last years thriller, when Syracuse lost its only game of the shortened season to Stony Brook by one goal in the Dome. 

The ACC opener is anticipated to be on March 6th at Duke assuming all goes smoothly. The Orange will then face Notre Dame and Virginia Tech followed by what will likely be one of their hardest games of the season- UNC. That matchup will unfortunately be away in Chapel Hill, but an exciting game to watch nonetheless. 

Syracuse Women's Lacrosse will then face Virginia at home followed Albany away. To finish off the regular season, there will be an interesting twist. Syracuse will face off against two teams twice. First, they will take on Louisville on April 16th and April 18th, both away. Then, they will return home to face off against BC twice on April 22nd and April 24th. 

The ACC Tournament first round is slated for April 28th, the ACC Tournament finals will take place two days later on April 30th, and then on May 2nd, the ACC Tournament Final will take place. What comes after that? Only time will tell. Orange Nation, the wait is finally over. 

2021 GAME SCHEDULE 

Syracuse Women's Lacrosse 2021 Regular Season Schedule 

Syracuse University Athletics Website

DateOpponentTimeHome/Away

Feb. 20th

Loyola

12 noon

Baltimore, Md. 

Feb. 23rd 

Georgetown

1 pm

Washington, D.C. 

Feb. 27th

Stony Brook

1 pm 

Syracuse

Mar. 6th

Duke

1 pm

Durham, N.C. 

Mar. 11th

UND

7 pm

Syracuse

Mar. 14th

UND

12 noon

Syracuse 

Mar. 27th

VA-Tech

12 noon

Syracuse

Apr. 4th

UNC

1pm

Chapel Hill, NC 

Apr. 10th

UVA

12 noon

Syracuse

Apr. 13th

Albany

TBA

Albany 

Apr. 16th

Louisville

3pm

Louisville, KY

Apr. 18th

Louisville

12 noon

Louisville, KY

Apr. 22nd

BC

5pm

Syracuse

Apr. 24th

BC

12 noon

Syracuse

Apr. 28th

ACC Tournament First Round

TBA

Chapel Hill, N.C.

Apr. 30th

ACC Tournament Semifinals 

TBA

Chapel Hill, N.C. 

Apr. 2nd

ACC Tournament Finals 

TBA

Chapel Hill, N.C. 

RB2_4495
Lacrosse

Syracuse Women's Lacrosse Schedule Announced

Perry
Recruiting

First Power Five Offer a Dream Come True for Cornell Perry

Boeheim
Basketball

Transcript: Everything Jim Boeheim Said After the Loss at Virginia

Boeheim
Basketball

Five Takeaways: Syracuse Falls at Virginia

USATSI_15462810_168392177_lowres
Basketball

Syracuse Falls to #8 Virginia

Recap
Basketball

Virginia Too Much for Syracuse as Cavs Down Orange

jw
Basketball

New Faces: Syracuse women’s basketball Class of 2021 edition

44F0A3D3-44A0-484E-9C99-61F9482BFC47
Recruiting

Monday Musings: Football Recruiting Nuggets, Basketball Analytics